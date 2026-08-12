Delhi HC issues notice to the Delhi Chief Secretary in a contempt plea over alleged non-compliance with its direction to reimburse Rs 12,000 in medical expenses incurred by an MCD school student who sustained a fracture at school.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Chief Secretary on a contempt petition concerning the alleged non-compliance with an earlier direction to reimburse Rs 12,000 towards medical expenses incurred by a Class III MCD school student.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued the notice on the petition filed by Aditya Kumar through his father and natural guardian. The petitioner is represented by advocate Ashok Agarwal.

Background of the Original Judgment

The petition relates to the High Court's March 11, 2026 judgment in which the court had directed the Delhi government to reimburse Rs 12,000 towards the medical expenses incurred by the student at a private hospital, with the payment to be made within two months.

According to the petition, Aditya Kumar sustained a fracture in his left arm after falling while playing at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya on April 1, 2024. The petition refers to the student's subsequent visits to Dr Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya.

The March 11 judgment recorded that the student was not provided treatment at the two government hospitals and subsequently underwent treatment at a private hospital. The judgment noted that the respondents had admitted that the petitioner had visited both hospitals and that medical treatment was not rendered to him. On that basis, the High Court directed reimbursement of Rs 12,000 towards the medical expenses.

Contempt Plea for Non-Compliance

The present contempt petition claims that the amount has not been released despite the expiry of the two months prescribed in the judgment. It further states that the petitioner's counsel had issued a contempt notice to the Chief Secretary on May 22, 2026, seeking compliance with the court's direction.

The petition seeks initiation of contempt proceedings over the alleged non-compliance. The allegations in the contempt petition are yet to be adjudicated by the High Court. The matter will next be heard on September 10, 2026. (ANI)