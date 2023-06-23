Opposition 'satisfied' with Patna meeting, another meet in Shimla on July 10-12

Opposition parties meet in Patna: Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar said the opposition parties had a "good meeting" in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together.

Leaders of the Opposition parties, who met at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna with the aim of forging a united Opposition front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, on Friday 9June 23) decided to meet again in Shimla on July 10-12.

Addressing a joint press conference, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight the BJP in 2024."

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar said the opposition parties had a "good meeting" in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together. "It was a good meeting where it has been decided to fight the elections together. Another meeting will be held soon," Kumar said at the press conference.

Chief ministers of West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah attended the meeting.

Earlier, Kharge responded to the AAP's demand for support on the Centre ordinance in Delhi and said there are issues that can be discussed when Parliament meets for the monsoon session. "Why should we discuss here?" he said.

In a fiery address, Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP. "We are united, we will fight unitedly...The history started from here, the BJP wants that history is changed. And we want history should be saved from Bihar. Our objective is to speak against this fascist government...," the Trinamool Congress chief said.