Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Opposition 'satisfied' with Patna meeting, another meet in Shimla on July 10-12

    Opposition parties meet in Patna: Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar said the opposition parties had a "good meeting" in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together.

    Opposition 'satisfied' with Patna meeting, another meet in Shimla on July 10-12 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 6:16 PM IST

    Leaders of the Opposition parties, who met at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna with the aim of forging a united Opposition front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, on Friday 9June 23) decided to meet again in Shimla on July 10-12.

    Addressing a joint press conference, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight the BJP in 2024."

    Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again

    Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar said the opposition parties had a "good meeting" in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together. "It was a good meeting where it has been decided to fight the elections together. Another meeting will be held soon," Kumar said at the press conference.

    Chief ministers of West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah attended the meeting.

    Earlier, Kharge responded to the AAP's demand for support on the Centre ordinance in Delhi and said there are issues that can be discussed when Parliament meets for the monsoon session. "Why should we discuss here?" he said.

    Centre to slash electricity tariffs in daytime, increase rates during night peak hours: Report

    In a fiery address, Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP. "We are united, we will fight unitedly...The history started from here, the BJP wants that history is changed. And we want history should be saved from Bihar. Our objective is to speak against this fascist government...," the Trinamool Congress chief said.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cobra swallows plastic box, undergoes successful operation vkp

    Cobra swallows plastic box, undergoes successful operation

    Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again AJR

    Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again

    Story behind hashtag Arrest Ravi Nair: Twitter fumes after photo showing PM Modi in bad light appears

    Story behind #ArrestRaviNair: Twitter fumes after photo showing PM Modi in bad light appears

    KSRTC Swift bus conductor terminated for collecting money without issuing tickets to passengers anr

    KSRTC Swift bus conductor terminated for collecting money without issuing tickets to passengers

    Centre to slash electricity tariffs in daytime, increase rates during night peak hours: Report AJR

    Centre to slash electricity tariffs in daytime, increase rates during night peak hours: Report

    Recent Stories

    Nora Fatehi releases her first international music video as a solo singer Sexy in my dress, song out ATG

    Nora Fatehi releases her first international music video as a solo singer; Sexy in my dress, song out!

    Cobra swallows plastic box, undergoes successful operation vkp

    Cobra swallows plastic box, undergoes successful operation

    The inspiring story of 'Josh' creator Vikas Shakya

    The inspiring story of 'Josh' creator Vikas Shakya

    Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka rejuvenates Telangana Congress with his walkathon

    Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka rejuvenates Telangana Congress with his walkathon

    Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again AJR

    Amit Shah calls Opposition meet in Patna as photo session, says Modi will become PM again

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon