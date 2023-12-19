Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Opposition MPs face suspension surge: Total of 142 members barred from Parliament; check details

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stood firm, maintaining that matters related to the House's security fell within the secretariat's purview, adamantly resisting any external intervention. This resolute stance was reiterated last week amid mounting pressure for the government's involvement.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    Adding to the shock surrounding the suspension of 79 Opposition MPs from Parliament in a single day, as many as 47 members faced the same action today. This has taken the total number of MPs suspended this session to a whopping 139, the highest ever.
    National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Karti Chidambaram, NCP's Supriya Sule and Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav are among the MPs suspended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for disrupting proceedings today.

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wielded the disciplinary action against several influential figures, including National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Congress veterans Shashi Tharoor and Karti Chidambaram, NCP's Supriya Sule, and Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav. Their suspension stemmed from their active involvement in disrupting today's parliamentary proceedings.

    'Maintain decorum while responding to Opposition criticism': PM Modi's advice to BJP MPs

    The uproar originated from the Opposition's persistent protests across both Houses, triggered by a significant security breach in Lok Sabha a week prior. Their demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the security lapse that allowed intruders to disrupt the Lok Sabha proceedings remained unaddressed.

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stood firm, maintaining that matters related to the House's security fell within the secretariat's purview, adamantly resisting any external intervention. This resolute stance was reiterated last week amid mounting pressure for the government's involvement.

    The string of suspensions commenced immediately after the security lapse and continued as Opposition MPs persisted in their demand for the Home Minister's statement. Initially, thirteen Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP were suspended for unruly behavior. The unrest persisted, culminating in a record-breaking 79 suspensions across both Houses yesterday. Today's additional 47 suspensions only added to the escalating tension within the parliamentary arena.

    Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim pleas, sanctions temple restoration at Gyanvapi; check details

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
