    Opposition Leader V D Satheesan urges Hibi Eden to withdraw Private Bill on capital relocation in Kerala

    In response to the private bill proposed by MP Hibi Eden demanding relocation of the state capital to Ernakulam, Opposition leader V D Satheesan clarified that it does not reflect the demand of the Congress. He emphasized the need for Hibi to withdraw the bill and resolve the ensuing controversy.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Kochi: Opposition leader of Kerala V D Satheesan on Sunday (July 2) rejected Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden's demand to relocate the state capital to Ernakulam. Satheesan told the media that he called Hibi Eden and expressed his displeasure for bringing a private bill without consulting the Congress party. 

    Also read: Kerala government rejects Hibi Eden MP's proposal to relocate capital to Ernakulam

    The Opposition leader clarified that the proposed bill is a private one and is not the demand of Congress. He also said that Hibi has been asked to withdraw the bill and put an end to the controversy.

    The private bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Hibi Eden in March. As a result, the union government asked the Kerala chief secretary's opinion on the matter. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that moving the capital is not necessary in a letter to the union government.

    Due to its strategic location in Kerala, Ernakulam was suggested as the new capital in Hibi's bill. The bill claimed that getting to Thiruvananthapuram, which is located in the southernmost region, presents substantial difficulties for people from the northern districts.

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the party has not discussed the matter and that the proposal was "wholly without merit". Additionally, he made the observation that it seemed odd that the Central government had written to the State government in response to a Private Member's Bill.

    Also read: MoS V Muraleedharan urges Kerala Muslims to stay vigilant, reject CPM's anti-UCC propaganda

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
