Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami slammed opposition parties for spreading falsehoods, stating they lack real issues. He refuted claims of BJP leaders joining Congress, saying they were long-expelled individuals, and highlighted BJP's training camp.

Dhami Slams Opposition for Spreading 'Rumours and Falsehoods'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday criticised opposition parties for spreading rumours and stated that the opposition lacks "substantial issues" and is instead propagating falsehoods.

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While participating in the inaugural session of the BJP Mandal training camp, CM Pushkar Dhami said, "A training workshop for the Mandal is currently underway... not everyone has been invited to this event; rather, a specific category of workers, specifically office-bearers, are in attendance. It is incumbent upon all of us to engage in proper introspection regarding the issues at hand. We must recognise that the opposition parties no longer possess any substantive issues... Instead, they are resorting to spreading rumours and propagating falsehoods..."

"Yesterday, they were claiming that several BJP leaders had joined the Congress party. Yet, not a single one of those individuals was actually a member of the BJP. Some had been expelled 5 years ago; others, 10 years ago. Some had left after contesting elections, while others had been ousted due to corruption allegations... They repeatedly induct the very same individuals, only to expel them again later... Rumours cannot persist for very long... the truth will inevitably come to light..."

Party Focuses on Training and Coordination

He said that the party is focusing on syncing party workers with govt policies and boosting coordination.

"The party is running a training campaign across the entire state. This training campaign informs our workers about the organisation's policies, procedures, etc... Inspiration is provided to carry forward the works of the state government and the central government. A message is also given to maintain coordination between the organisation and the government."

CM Dhami told ANI Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, earlier on Sunday, listened to the 132nd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat in Dehradun. (ANI)