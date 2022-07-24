Smriti Irani sends legal notice to Congress leaders; here's what it says

Terming the charges as "baseless and false", Irani warned the Congress leaders that she will initiate civil and criminal proceedings against them if they do not tender an unconditional and unequivocal apology and withdraw their allegations.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera on Sunday received a legal notice from Union minister Smriti Irani that wanted them to apologise for their allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and her daughter.



The legal notice from Irani came a day after the Congress leaders alleged that her 18-year-old daughter Zoish Irani ran a bar illegally in Goa. They also sought that the minister be sacked from the Narendra Modi government.

Also Read: AAP MP Sanjay Singh shares 'manipulated' video of PM; BJP fact-checks him

Terming the charges as "baseless and false", Irani warned the Congress leaders that she will initiate civil and criminal proceedings against them if they do not tender an unconditional and unequivocal apology and withdraw their allegations.

'Mahila' Congress leader Netta D'Souza and the Congress party have also been sent notices. The Congress had on Saturday alleged that Smriti's daughter was running an illegal bar in Goa, but the minister hit back stating that the 'malicious' charge was made at the Gandhi family's behest as she had been vocal about the National Herald case.

The notice said that the allegations were aimed at outraging her modesty and that of her daughter and hurting Smriti's reputation as a minister and a person in public life.

Smriti's notice further noted that by attacking her young daughter who is in her first year at university and at the cusp starting a new chapter of her life pursuing her professional aspirations, the Congress leaders stooped to a new low, morally and ethically.

Through their inhumane, insensitive and false narratives as collateral damage, aspirations of our client's (Irani) daughter are sought to be cruelly marred, prejudiced and jeopardised by the addressees (Congress leaders), the notice said, adding that the Congress leaders' insistence to invoke Smriti's value systems, referring to her 'sanskar', was aimed at making the minister and her young daughter as social outcasts by proclaiming that they are women of disrepute by the act of 'running' a bar.

The notice clarified that Zoish Irani had never applied for a bar licence or for any business enterprise. It further stated that the excise department had not served Smriti's daughter with any show cause notice as alleged by the Congress leaders.

These allegations have been made with the knowledge of their falsity or at least in careless disregard of the truth, it said.

Also Read: AAP insults PM Modi for allegedly 'hijacking' tree plantation event