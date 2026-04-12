UP CM Yogi Adityanath, at a West Bengal rally, said those opposing Vande Mataram should leave India. He slammed the TMC government for alleged appeasement politics, political violence, and encouraging infiltration, citing abrogation of Article 370.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday made strong political remarks during a Vijay Sankalp Rally in Nandakumar, saying "those opposing Vande Mataram should leave the country", while launching a sharp attack on the West Bengal government over alleged issues of governance, law and order, and "appeasement politics."

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Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said, "Those opposing Vande Mataram should leave the country." He said he had come from Uttar Pradesh, a land associated with Lord Ram, Mahadev, and Krishna, to West Bengal, which also holds deep national significance."From the land of Uttar Pradesh, the holy place of Lord Ram, Mahadev and Krishna, I have come to the land which has the national song and anthem," he said.

West Bengal's Historical Significance

Yogi Adityanath also highlighted West Bengal's historical and cultural importance, calling it a guiding force for the nation. He recalled the contributions of several national icons, including Swami Vivekananda, Khudiram Bose, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, stating their legacy continues to inspire India's national spirit.

Fulfillment of Ideological Goals

Referring to Dr Mukherjee's ideology, he said, "Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had said that there cannot be two laws in one nation, and that dream has been fulfilled under Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also referred to the abrogation of Article 370, calling it a long-pending ideological goal that has been achieved.

Attack on TMC Government

Targeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Yogi Adityanath alleged that Bengal has witnessed deterioration in governance and increasing political violence. "This is the land which produces several scientists and notable personalities, including Rabindranath Tagore, but TMC has made this place a land of polarisation and atrocities," he said.

He further alleged demographic concerns and accused the ruling party of encouraging infiltration for political gain."TMC government is not letting fencing of the border just to use infiltrators as their vote bank," he claimed.

Yogi Adityanath also referred to incidents of violence and accused the state government of failing to act in cases such as the RG Kar Medical College incident. "Mamata didi was mute over the horrifying incident of RG Kar medical college because the goons of TMC were somehow involved in it," alleged Yogi. (ANI)