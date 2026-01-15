Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at the 78th Army Day in Jaipur, praised the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, India's strike against Pakistan post-Pahalgam attack. He stated the mission will continue until terrorism is completely wiped out.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stressed the involvement of modern technology in the current warfare scenario and commended the Indian armed forces on upgrading themselves accordingly during Operation Sindoor, India's responsive strike to Pakistan after the horrific Pahalgam attack.

While attending the 'Shaurya Sandhya' at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on the 78th Army Day, the Defence Minister congratulated the Indian Armed Forces on the success of Operation Sindoor, and reiterated that the mission will continue till terrorism is eradicated. "I congratulate the Army on the success of Operation Sindoor. But let me also remind you that Operation Sindoor is not yet over. Until terrorism as an ideology is wiped out, we will continue this operation for peace..." he said.

Rajnath Singh on Modern Warfare

Furthermore, the Defence Minister emphasised that in today's scenario, war is not limited to gunfire. Technology has intervened, and cyberspace, mobile phones, drones, and even the televison has become a part of it. "I do not need to explain the current global circumstances? War is no longer limited to face-to-face gunfire. Modern warfare has become multifaceted. Cyber, space, drones, even TV, newspapers, and mobile phones - all of these have now become part of the battlefield... Just a few months ago, Operation Sindoor took place. The way you (armed forces) upgraded yourselves in response to the changing battlefield circumstances is unique in itself.... It was not just a military operation. It was proof of the country's trust in its armed forces..." he said.

Operation Sindoor: India's Retaliatory Strike

The Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7, 2025 against terror camps in Pakistan, eliminating at least 100 terrorists in response to the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed terrrorists in the name of religion.

78th Army Day Celebrations in Jaipur

The Defence Minister was received by the Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma along with his Deputy CMs and senior BJP leaders upon arrival at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Earlier today, the Army Day Parade commenced in at Jaipur with a Wreath Laying ceremony at the Prerna Sthal, where General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff; General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) paid tribute to the brave soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Air Vice Marshal M Bandhopadhyay and Commodore P Verma also laid the wreath on behalf of the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. Later in the day, 'Shaurya Sandhya' was organised.

This marks the fourth occasion that the Army Day Parade was held outside Delhi, following the decision to bring this event to other parts of the country. It was for the first time that the Parade was conducted outside army cantonment, at the heart of the city at Mahal Road, Jaipur, starting from Akshay Patra Circle and culminating at Bombay Hospital. South Western Command has hosted parade for the first time, after being conducted in Bangalore, Lucknow & Pune since 2023.

Leaders Extend Army Day Greetings

Earlier on Thursday, the Defence Minister extended greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of 78th Army Day, saluting the force's courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country's sovereignty and integrity.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh wrote, "Greetings to our brave Indian Army personnel and their families on the proud occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, supreme sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding India's sovereignty and integrity. Ever vigilant on our borders and steadfast in times of crisis, the Indian Army has earned global respect through its professionalism, discipline and humanitarian service. Our Government remains fully committed to building a modern, Atmanirbhar and future-ready Army. A grateful nation stands united in pride and respect for its soldiers."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, also conveyed warm wishes to the ranks, veterans, and families of the Indian army.

Significance of Army Day

Army Day is commemorated every year on January 15 to remember the occasion of Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over the command of the Indian Army from British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir FRR Bucher, in 1949 and becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. (ANI)