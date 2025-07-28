Ever since the monsoon session began on July 21, the Parliament has witnessed constant adjournments amid uproar over the demands of the opposition to push for a debate on issues such as the Pahalgam terror attack and the Bihar electoral revision.

Delhi: In a move that further distances Shashi Tharoor from Congress, the Thiruvananthapuram MP has refrained from taking part in the Lok Sabha discussions on Operation Sindoor' despite the party's insistence. "Maunvrat, maunvrat," Tharoor told reporters, smilingly after being asked about today being an important day given the 16-hour-long discussion scheduled on Operation Sindoor. Tharoor had led a multi-party delegation, visiting various countries, to apprise the world about India's stand against cross-border terrorism following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation against the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

A fiery debate is expected to unfold in Parliament between top leaders from the ruling alliance and the opposition. Lok Sabha's listing for the Business for Monday "Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam". Ever since the monsoon session began on July 21, the Parliament has witnessed constant adjournments amid uproar over the demands of the opposition to push for a debate on issues of public importance, such as the Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The opposition has also demanded that PM Modi respond to the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump of initiating a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

The discussion is expected to last sixteen hours, which will be initiated by Deputy Leader of Opposition Gaurav Gogoi. The session will be attended by senior Congress leaders such as Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and senior leader KC Venugopal.

Congress Upset with Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor has been heavily criticised by Congress leaders for his proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior party leader K Muraleedharan declared that Tharoor would not be invited to any party events in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, asserting that he was “not one of them.” The remarks come soon after Tharoor, addressing the issues related to party high command, said that he prioritised national security more than party loyalty amid heightened tensions over his support to PM Modi.

In response, Tharoor dismissed the criticism, stating that he can only speak for his own conduct and won’t comment on the behaviour of others without knowing the basis of allegations. “Who are they? I want to know.”

An article written by Shashi Tharoor against the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi was widely circulated by the BJP, using it as a tool to attack the Nehru-Gandhi family. Meanwhile, Tharoor continues to openly praise the Modi government, adding further strain to his already fragile position within the Congress. While he remains a member of the Congress Working Committee, the Kerala state leadership has chosen a hands-off approach, suggesting that Tharoor should be left to decide his own course of action.