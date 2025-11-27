Gujarat is well-prepared with top-notch sports infrastructure to host the centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad, said Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formally ratified the city as the host.

As India gears up to host the centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi said that the state is well-prepared with top-notch sports infrastructure to host the tournament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ahmedabad 'Ready to Host the World': Dy CM

"It is a matter of great pride that Ahmedabad has been declared as the host city for the Commonwealth Games 2030. Under the strong, able, and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dedicated guidance of Chief Minister Bupendra Patel, Gujarat has built world-class sports infrastructure..." he stated.

He further highlighted several international events, such as the Commonwealth Wrestling Tournament, Asian Aquatics, and International Concerts. "Gujarat has already hosted many international tournaments in recent times, including the Commonwealth Wrestling Tournament, Asian Aquatics, and International Concerts..." he said "Ahmedabad is ready to host the world. Commonwealth 2030 will be a great pride and moment for us, and we will deliver it more successfully," he reiterated.

IOA Confirms Ahmedabad as Host

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday confirmed Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as the official venue for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. A statement from IOA said, "Amdavad, India (also known as Ahmedabad) has today been formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking a historic moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement."

PM Modi Hails Historic Win

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India for receiving the opportunity to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, saying that the country's "collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship" has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to celebrate these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!"

The Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad are expected to boost sports infrastructure, inspire a new generation of athletes and strengthen India's long-term vision of emerging as a global sporting powerhouse. (ANI)