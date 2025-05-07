Following Operation Sindoor, locals in Jammu and Kashmir expressed their happiness and support for India's decisive response to the Pahalgam attack. They raised slogans in favour of the Indian Army.

Jammu and Kashmir: In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India’s targeted military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), local residents across Jammu and Kashmir have voiced overwhelming support for the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The operation, launched in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, struck nine key terror camps believed to be operated by Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

One local resident, speaking to ANI, shared the collective sentiment then: "We are very happy. We were all waiting for India's reply to Pakistan. This strike has happened with proof, and this time, no one is going to ask for any proof. We are standing with the Army."

Locals raise slogans of 'Indian Army Zindabad' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK, from where attacks against India have long been planned and directed.

The sentiment echoes a widespread sense of justice and pride among civilians, particularly in areas close to the Line of Control, who have lived under the shadow of cross-border terrorism for decades.

Following the Pahalgam attack, which left multiple tourists from Maharashtra among the dead, demands for strong retaliatory action grew across the nation. Operation Sindoor, described by officials as a "measured, focused and non-escalatory" strike, was designed to target only terror camps while avoiding civilian or military targets in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was closely monitoring the operation overnight, according to government sources. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were carried out with utmost precision and intelligence backing.