Locals in Barmer, Rajasthan, expressed their support for Operation Sindoor, praising India's retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. Residents highlighted the importance of avenging innocent lives lost and standing with the Indian Army.

Barmer : The Indian Armed Forces targeted nine places across PoJk and Pakistan on Wednesday night in the name of Operation Sindoor. The Indian Forces selected the location for strikes with the intention of destroying top Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar leadership for their role in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

The locals from Rajasthan's Barmer, which is a border city, expressed their happiness over Operation Sindoor. According to Bhagirath Gosai, when he woke up in the morning, he received the information. He stated that it was important to teach lesson to the terrorists who killed innocent "Hindus" in the Pahalgam attacks.

"When I woke up today and got this information, I was extremely happy. It was important to teach the terrorists a lesson for killing Hindus by asking their religion in Pahalgam", he said.

Another local Shakoor Khan said he is extremely happy with the "revenge" taken by the Indian Army. Khan stated that he stands with the Indian Army and is proud of the step taken by them.

"I am very happy that we have taken revenge. We stand with the Indian Army. We are ready to fight for India. I feel very proud", he said.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, to take stock of the situation.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing.

Earlier, India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

The strikes were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

The Ministry of Defence, in its statement, said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."