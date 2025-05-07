Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', conducting missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in response to the Pahalgam attack. The operation, lauded by the Indian cricket fraternity, reportedly neutralized 80 terrorists.

Indian Armed Forces launched missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) early morning on Wednesday, May 7. The strikes were part of covert military operations named ‘Operation Sindoor’ as confirmed by Indian Army after the successful execution of precision strikes on key terrorist infrastructures across the Line of Control.

Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, including those in Bahawalpur, Tehra Kalan, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, which were being operated by banned terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Additionally, training camps of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kotli and Sialkot were also struck. The missile strike took place early in the morning when the entire India was just beginning its day, unaware that a major counter-terror operation had been successfully executed across the border.

Operation Sindoor was a response to the barbaric terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. A group of terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians, killing 28 tourists, including 26 Indians and two foreign nationals in Baisaran Meadows, which is seven kilometres from Pahalgam town, a popular tourist destination in Kashmir valley.

Indian cricket fraternity lauds Armed Forces

The entire India woke up to the news of a daring operation by Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan as a response to a brutal terror attack on the civilians in Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir over two weeks ago. The whole of India stood united in support of the armed forces, with outpouring patriotic messages flooding on social media.

Indian cricket fraternity, including current and former cricketers took to their social media handles, especially X (formerly Twitter) and lauded the Indian Armed Forces for carrying out ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a befitting response to Pahalgam terror attack. The likes of Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra, Pragya Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, and others unite to applaud the precision strike on terror camps in Pakistan by Indian Army.

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy took to his Instagram story and shared ‘Operation Sindoor’ poster, celebrating the bravery of Indian Armed forces.

Ahead of the ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Indian government announced a mock drill across all parts of the country. It is an emergency exercise designed to prepare the civilians and authorities for potential threats such as wars, terrorist attacks, natural disasters or any hostile situations.

80 terrorists killed in Pakistan after India strikes on terror camps

The ‘Operation Sindoor’ carried out by Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of India’s May 7 response has been reported to have successfully neutralized 80 terrorists after the terror camps were targeted across the border. As per the Pakistan Army, 26 civilians were killed and 46 were injured in the missile strike by India.

Under the cover of darkness, India targeted only terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where terrorist attacks have been planned and directed. According to Indian officials, the two biggest strikes were Jaish-e-Mohammed stronghold Bahawalpur and Muridke, where over 25 terrorists were killed at each site.

Intelligence agencies are still verifying the number of casualties at the targeted locations. It has been estimated that between 80-90 terrorists were killed in the missile strike by the Indian Armed Forces during ‘Operation Sindoor’. The places that were hit included launch pads, training camps, and centres used to spread extremist ideas, all run by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).