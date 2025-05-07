Families of the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack have welcomed Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces' retaliatory strike on terror camps in Pakistan, with a mix of deep emotion, gratitude, and a renewed sense of justice.

Among the most poignant responses came from Pragati Jagdale, wife of Santosh Jagdale, who was killed in the brutal attack. Overwhelmed with emotion, she said the name "Sindoor" itself was a powerful tribute to the widows left behind.

"Terrorists erased our sindoor. I was very emotional when I heard the name. It shows that the country remembers us," she said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressing hope that terrorism would now be decisively dealt with.

Her daughter, Asavari Jagdale, echoed that sentiment. "The operation's name extends solidarity to widows like my mother. India has paid a real tribute to the victims, and justice was served within 15 days. The pain of losing husbands and fathers has not gone in vain," she said.

Kunal Ganbote, son of another victim, Kaustabh Ganbote, said the country had long awaited such a response. "Naming the operation 'Sindoor' honours women like my mother. We were all waiting for action, and the Indian Army has fulfilled that hope," he told reporters.

In Kanpur, the wife of Shubham Dwivedi, a young businessman killed in the attack, said the Indian response had restored her family's faith in justice. "This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever he is, he will be at peace today," she said. Shubham's father, Sanjay Dwivedi, added, "We feel lighter after hearing the news. We salute the Indian Army."

From Karnataka, Channaveerappa, father of victim Bharat Bhushan, lauded the swift action taken by the Modi government. "We believed the government would respond, and they did. These terrorists are trained in Pakistan, but now they’ve been hit where it hurts," he said.

Rajesh Narwal, father of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal — one of the 26 victims — called the strike a "decisive step" and praised the government's resolve. "This will resonate in the minds of terrorists. They'll think a hundred times before attacking India again."

Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror hideouts, marks India's most significant strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since the 1971 war — a move seen by victims' families as long-overdue justice.