Home Minister Amit Shah ordered paramilitary forces to recall personnel and relocate border residents following retaliatory strikes in Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday instructed the chiefs of all paramilitary forces to recall their personnel who are on leave, following the strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan as a retaliatory measure against the Pahalgam terror attack, reports said.

Shah, who has been in close communication with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir, also gave them instructions to relocate residents of border regions to safer places in order to guarantee their safety. According to reports, he also instructed the relevant agencies to create shelters for the civilian populace in case of an emergency.

According to reports, the Home Minister ordered all Central Armed Police Force commanders to summon back their on-leave officers. Shah also examined the nation's internal security situation and gave senior security officers severe instructions to stay vigilant and on high alert.

The Home Minister termed 'Operation Sindoor' as India's response to the brutal killings of innocent people in Pahalgam. He said that India is still steadfastly dedicated to eliminating terrorism at its source and that the Modi administration is determined to respond appropriately to any attack on India and its citizens.

In an X post, Shah said, "Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam."

The Home Minister further said that the Modi government is committed to delivering a strong and appropriate response to any attack on India or its citizens. "The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots," he added.

The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.