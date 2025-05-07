Operation Sindoor was India's counterstrike against terror bases in Pakistan and PoK in response to the Pahalgam attack. The operation targeted nine sites and was named to honor the victims' wives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose the name Operation Sindoor for India's counterstrike against terror bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack to honor the women whose husbands were killed on April 22.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

Days after PM Modi granted the military complete authority to respond to the Pahalgam terror assault, the operation took place. PM Modi granted the military forces "complete operational freedom" to choose the strategy, objectives, and timing of the reaction to the Pahalgam terror assault during a high-level discussion with the top defense officials on April 29. The national determination to deliver a "crushing blow to terrorism" was another point PM Modi emphasized.

Why the name Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor is a very symbolic name. As a sign of marriage, Hindu women wear sindoor, which means vermilion, on their heads. Numerous families were devastated by the Pahalgam terror incident, which resulted in the cold-blooded murder of 26 innocent people. In front of their wives and kids, the victims were picked up, asked their faith, and then shot dead. Therefore, it makes sense that the operation to exact revenge for their murders is called "Sindoor."

The power of the name ‘Operation Sindoor’ lies in its ability to humanise the victims and survivors of the Pahalgam massacre, ensuring their sacrifices aren’t reduced to only statistics.

What did the Indian Army say?

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched OPERATION SINDOOR, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine sites have been targeted," a statement issued by the Indian Army said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Armed Forces struck nine sites in Pakistan and PoK, all reportedly being categorised as terror bases affiliated to Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

India categorically highlighted that it was a calibrated, non-provocative counterstrike in which the targets were carefully chosen.