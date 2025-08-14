Ahead of Independence Day, Centre honoured IAF officers from Operation Sindoor and 1,090 police personnel nationwide with gallantry and service medals, recognising bravery in counter-terror operations, anti-Naxal missions and other high-risk duties.

The government on Thursday announced gallantry and service awards for Indian Air Force (IAF) officers and police personnel ahead of Independence Day, recognising their courage and service to the nation. As part of the Operation Sindoor honours, nine IAF officers, including fighter pilots who targeted terrorist headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur and Pakistan military assets, were awarded the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry medal. The operation also saw the downing of at least six Pakistani aircraft.

Four senior IAF officers, including Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Narnadeshwar Tiwari, Western Air Commander Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, and DG Air Operations Air Marshal Awadhesh Bharti, received the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for their leadership during Operation Sindoor.

7 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals (SYSM) will be awarded to top military officers for their highest distinguished service in wartime for Opration Sindoor. The SYSM is the wartime equivalent of the Param Vishisht Seva Meal (PVSM).

The government also announced 1,090 police medals for personnel from central and state forces. This includes 233 Medals for Gallantry, 99 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service, and 758 Medals for Meritorious Service.

Of the gallantry medals, 152 went to personnel engaged in operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 54 for anti-Naxal operations, three for duties in the northeast, and 24 from other regions. Awards also went to four fire service personnel and one home guard/civil defence official.