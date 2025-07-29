Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament that India lost aircraft during Operation Sindoor because the government lacked political will. He claimed pilots were ordered not to attack Pakistan's defence, showing early signs of surrender.

In a sharp attack during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that India lost jets in the conflict with Pakistan because the government did not show the 'political will' to act strongly.

He accused the BJP-led central government of asking for a ceasefire too early and sending confused signals to Pakistan. His speech targeted both Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Immediate surrender in 30 minutes'

Rahul Gandhi said the Indian military was told to seek a ceasefire within just 30 minutes of launching strikes during Operation Sindoor. “The DGMO of India was told by the Government of India to ask for a ceasefire at 1:35 itself,” he said.

“You told the Pakistanis exactly what to do. Imagine, two people are fighting, one hits the other, and then says, ‘See, I hit you. Now don’t hit back.’ That’s not courage. That’s surrender,” he added.

Jets were lost because of wrong orders, says Rahul

He also said that Indian pilots were given unfair restrictions. “India attacked Pakistan and told your pilots not to attack their air defence system. Meaning, you tied their hands behind their back. This is why we lost jets,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi blamed these instructions directly on the political leadership. “Aircraft were lost because of the constraint given by the political leadership to not attack the military and air defense system of Pakistan,” he told Parliament.

Calls out PM Modi, compares with Indira Gandhi

Challenging the Prime Minister directly, Rahul Gandhi said, “If Prime Minister Modi has even half the courage of Indira Gandhi, he should come to Parliament and clearly say that we did not lose any aircraft, and that the ceasefire was not done by Trump.”

He said India acted without thinking of long-term consequences, and this showed weakness, not strength.

Opposition sharpens attack on Operation Sindoor

Rahul Gandhi’s strong words are part of the wider opposition criticism of how Operation Sindoor was handled. While the government has said that key terrorists were killed in the operation, the opposition wants clarity on whether India suffered serious losses, especially of fighter jets and lives.