Marking one year of Operation Sindoor, Indian military leaders said the mission showed that terror hideouts in Pakistan were no longer safe. Launched after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, the operation targeted 9 terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Senior officers said the strikes marked a major shift in India's counter-terror strategy.

One year after Operation Sindoor, India’s top military officers have described the mission as a major turning point in the country’s fight against terrorism. The operation was launched on May 7, 2025, after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. India blamed Pakistan-backed terror groups for the attack and responded with airstrikes on terror infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

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According to Indian officials, the operation targeted nine major terror launchpads linked to terror groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. Military officials said more than 100 terrorists were killed during the strikes.

Military leaders mark first anniversary

On Thursday, senior officers from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy addressed a press conference in Jaipur to mark the first anniversary of the operation. Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who was the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during the mission, said Operation Sindoor was not just another military action but “a defining moment in India’s strategic journey”.

He said the operation showed that India had moved beyond its earlier methods and was now willing to directly target terror infrastructure across both the Line of Control and the international border with Pakistan.

“Operation Sindoor was not an end. It was just the beginning,” Lt Gen Ghai said.

He added that India’s fight against terrorism would continue and that the country would defend its sovereignty, security and people “decisively, professionally and with utmost responsibility”.

What made the operation different?

Officials described Operation Sindoor as one of India’s largest and most complex combat operations in decades.

Lt Gen Ghai said the government had given the armed forces clear political and military goals while also allowing them operational freedom to plan and carry out the mission.

The main objective, he said, was to destroy terror ecosystems, disrupt future attacks and send a clear warning against cross-border terrorism.

Military officials repeatedly stressed that the operation was carried out with “precision, proportionality and clarity of purpose”.

According to them, the strikes were carefully planned to hit terror targets while avoiding unnecessary escalation.

The Indian military also described the mission as a “multi-domain operation”, meaning the Army, Air Force and Navy worked together using different military systems and intelligence inputs.

Air Marshal A K Bharti, who was the Director General of Air Operations during the mission, said the operation once again proved the importance of air power in modern warfare.

Four-day conflict with Pakistan

Following India’s strikes, tensions between India and Pakistan rose sharply.

Pakistan responded with drone attacks, shelling and retaliatory military action. However, Indian officials claimed that most of the attacks were successfully stopped by India’s defence systems.

India also launched retaliatory strikes during the conflict.

According to officials, Indian forces targeted radar installations in Lahore and radar facilities near Gujranwala during the exchange.

The military conflict between the two countries lasted for four days.

Finally, on May 10, the Director General of Military Operations from both sides spoke through a military hotline and agreed to stop further military action.

This understanding brought the hostilities to an end.

'No terror sanctuary is safe'

One of the strongest messages from Thursday’s press conference was India’s warning that terror groups would no longer find safe shelter across the border.

Lt Gen Ghai said Operation Sindoor clearly signalled that 'no terror sanctuary in Pakistan is safe'.

He also said the armed forces had successfully planned and completed a highly complex operation in a very short period of time.

Officials stressed that the operation was not about aggression but about protecting national security and preventing future terror attacks.

The military leaders also said the mission showed India’s resolve, responsibility and strategic restraint.

Security experts believe Operation Sindoor marked a major shift in India’s response to terrorism. Earlier, India mostly focused on diplomatic pressure and limited military action after terror attacks.

However, Operation Sindoor showed a more direct and coordinated military response aimed at destroying terror infrastructure itself.

The operation also highlighted the growing role of technology, surveillance systems, precision strikes and joint military planning in modern warfare.

Military officials suggested that future anti-terror operations could follow similar patterns if threats continue.

A symbolic anniversary

As the armed forces marked one year of Operation Sindoor, the anniversary became both a remembrance of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and a statement of India’s future security policy.

Officials said the operation would remain an important chapter in India’s military history because it combined speed, planning and strategic messaging.

For the armed forces, the mission was not just about one operation. It was presented as a long-term signal that India would continue acting strongly against terrorism whenever needed.

(With inputs from agencies)