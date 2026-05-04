Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed Operation Sindoor as a 'specimen of technological warfare' at the North Tech Symposium, praising the armed forces' use of advanced systems like Akash and BrahMos and their readiness for evolving battle conditions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said Operation Sindoor was a "specimen of technological warfare," pointing out the use of advanced systems and the armed forces' readiness to adapt to evolving battle conditions.

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Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the North Tech Symposium in Prayagraj, Singh said the operation showcased the integration of cutting-edge platforms such as the Akash missile system and BrahMos, along with other modern equipment. "Operation Sindoor was itself a specimen of technological warfare. In this operation, along with advanced missile systems like AkashTeer, Akash missile system, and BrahMos, numerous latest equipment were also utilized. It proved that our armed forces are not only understanding the changes but are also employing them with confidence," Singh said.

Constant Preparedness in an Unpredictable Environment

He stressed the need for constant preparedness in an unpredictable security environment. "I have always told one thing to my armed forces and Defence experts, and I want to reiterate it again today that we must not only remain active, but also proactive. We must also remain prepared for every kind of situation," he said.

Highlighting the armed forces' capability, Singh said Operation Sindoor reflected their preparedness and adaptability. "Our forces and our industries have analyzed the changing circumstances very well. Your people's preparation always remains up to date, up to mark, and up to standard. And as the biggest example of this, Operation Sindoor is right before us," he said.

Recalling the Valor of Armed Forces

Recalling the operation a year later, the Defence Minister praised the forces' response to terrorism. "One year has passed since this Operation. Whenever Operation Sindoor is mentioned, I am reminded of the valor of my armed forces. The terrorists and their patrons received such a resounding response from our soldiers that the entire nation's head is held high with pride. It was still good that, by showing restraint, we only neutralized the terrorists--otherwise, the world already knows what our armed forces are capable of," Singh said.

The Evolving Nature of Modern Warfare

He also underlined the changing nature of warfare, noting the rise of unconventional threats. "If we look at the unpredictability of the war system, then in earlier times, at least we had a rough idea of what the opposing side could do. Its military capability, its platforms, its doctrine--we had an estimate of all these. But now, a surprise element keeps emerging continuously, one that could never have been imagined before. Things that we considered part of ordinary civilian life are now turning into lethal weapons," he said.

Strengthening India's Defence Ecosystem

The Defence Minister also linked infrastructure development to national security, citing projects such as the Ganga Expressway. "The infra projects that we are starting will also prove to be assets for us in the future. Like, right now, Uttar Pradesh's longest expressway, the Ganga Expressway, has been launched. All these infrastructure projects are equally important for our Defence sector," he said.

Government Initiatives and Industry Growth

He highlighted government initiatives to strengthen the defence ecosystem, including iDEX, ADITI, and Technology Development Fund. "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, our government has taken numerous steps to strengthen our defence ecosystem. You all are well familiar with those initiatives. Be it i-DEX, ADITI, or TDF, through all these efforts, we have sought to boost innovation in the Defence sector and increase participation from the private sector to the maximum extent possible," Singh said.

He added that infrastructure projects such as the Defence Corridor and the BrahMos assembly facility are enhancing India's capabilities.

Singh also noted growing global recognition of Indian defence industries. "I feel great pleasure in saying that discussions about our industries now take place across the world. Whenever I travel anywhere abroad, I get to see a positive approach towards our industries in the world. Our industries have undertaken a long journey for this, have gained credibility, and are continuously working hard in this direction," he said.

Boosting Defence Research and Development

On defence research, he said, "25 per cent of the Defence R&D budget has been allocated for industry, academia, and start-ups; and so far, more than approximately ₹4,500 crore has also been utilized by all of them."

He added that the Defence Research and Development Organisation has opened access to its patents and testing facilities to support industry. "DRDO has also launched a policy to provide free access even to its patents for Indian industries, which will strengthen both their technological capability and global competitiveness. DRDO's test facilities have now also been opened to industries on a payment basis. Hundreds of industries use these every year and receive R&D support," Singh said.

Future Wars to be Won in Laboratories

Future wars would be won in laboratories, he said, stressing the importance of research."In today's time, there is no alternative to Research. The way wars will be fought in the future is being decided in today's labs. I am pleased to say that the government has placed defence research at the center of its priorities. Through DRDO, we have made efforts to take research to the next level. And importantly, DRDO is no longer walking this journey alone. With the mantra 'If you want to go far, go together', DRDO is now moving forward with a large number of industries alongside," he said.

The Defence Minister inaugurated the North Tech Symposium themed "Raksha Triveni Sangam - Where Technology, Industry & Soldiering Converge". The three-day event, jointly organised by the Indian Army's Northern and Central Commands and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, will see participation from 284 companies showcasing indigenous defence technologies. (ANI)