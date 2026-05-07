VP C P Radhakrishnan said Operation Sindoor was a defining moment when India firmly responded to terror. He praised the armed forces' courage and reiterated India's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in all its forms.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that Operation Sindoor marked a defining moment when India responded firmly to terror forces and terror-sponsoring states attempting to disturb the country's peace, unity and sovereignty.

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Marking one year of the Operation Sindoor, the Vice President praised the courage and valour of the armed forces and reiterated India's commitment to combating terrorism. In a post on X, the official account of the Vice President posted, "Today marks one year since Operation Sindoor, a defining moment when India responded firmly to terror forces and terror-sponsoring states attempting to disturb the peace, unity, and sovereignty of Bharat." "The unwavering courage and valour of our Armed Forces ensured that terror networks were effectively targeted and dismantled. Their sacrifice and commitment remain a source of pride for every citizen," he added.

Referring to the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Vice President said India would continue to maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. "India will never forget the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam and, with zero tolerance towards terrorism, remains steadfast in its resolve to combat terrorism and terror sponsorship in every form," the post read.

Operation Sindoor: A Look Back

Operation Sindoor was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, prompting a strong military response from India.

In Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Indian armed forces killed over 100 terrorists in action.

Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala.

Following significant damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10, bringing an end to the hostilities. (ANI)