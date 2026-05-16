The NCB's 'Operation RAGEPILL' led to India's first-ever seizure of Captagon tablets/powder, totalling 227.7 kgs worth Rs 182 crore. A Syrian national was arrested in connection with the international drug trafficking syndicate.

In a major breakthrough against transnational synthetic drug trafficking networks, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under Operation RAGEPILL, has successfully unearthed an international drug syndicate involved in the trafficking of Captagon, leading to the seizure of approximately 227.7 Kgs of Captagon Tablets/Powder and the arrest of one overstaying Syrian national, who is a member of the syndicate.

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According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Captagon mainly contains Fenetylline and Amphetamine, which are Psychotropic Substances under the NDPS Act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the brave and vigilant warriors of NCB for successfully carrying out the 'Operation RAGEPILL'. Shah said that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug".

Home Minister Applauds NCB

Amit Shah posted on X, "Modi govt is resolved for a 'Drug-Free India'. Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL', our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called "Jihadi Drug", worth Rs182 crore. The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs. I repeat we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB."

Breakdown of the Seizures

Seizure in New Delhi

Developing information received from a Foreign Drug Law Enforcement Agency that India is being used as a transit for the trafficking of Captagon, a house was identified in Neb Sarai, New Delhi and a search of the house on May 11 led to recovery of about 31.5 Kg Captagon Tablets, carefully concealed in a commercial chapati cutting machine which preliminary investigation suggests was intended for export to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Syrian national had entered India on a tourist visa on November 15, 2024, but his visa expired on January 12, 2025, and he was illegally overstaying in India and had taken the said house in Neb Sarai on rent, the release said.

Recovery from Mundra Port

Questioning of the accused further led to the recovery of about 196.2 Kgs of Captagon Powder from a container in the Container Facilitation Station (CFS) at Mundra, Gujarat, on May 14. The container was imported from Syria, with sheep wool as a declared consignment. A thorough search of the container led to the recovery of 3 bags containing 196.2 Kgs of Captagon Powder.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the seized consignment was intended for transshipment to the Gulf region, particularly Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Middle Eastern countries, where Captagon abuse has emerged as a serious law enforcement and public health concern. The total seizure effected during Operation RAGEPILL amounts to approximately 227.7 Kgs. of Captagon Tablets/Powder, with an estimated illicit international market value of approximately Rs 182 crore in destination markets across the Gulf and Middle East.

Major Blow to International Drug Syndicates

This operation marks India's first-ever seizure of Captagon in India and exposes attempts by international syndicates to use India as a transit hub, the release stated.

The seizure also assumes significance in light of another recent major NCB interdiction in Mumbai involving 349 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a container originating from Ecuador, indicating an increasing trend of transnational drug syndicates misusing commercial cargo and containerised trade routes for trafficking narcotic substances across regions.

The NCB also urges citizens to report narcotics-related information through the MANAS Helpline (Toll-Free: 1933). The identity of informers is kept strictly confidential. (ANI)