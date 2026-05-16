BRS leader KT Rama Rao fulfilled his promise to young cyclist Ramya Saidhulu, helping her secure a professional racing bicycle under his 'Gift a Smile' initiative. She had faced personal and financial hardships in her journey.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has fulfilled his promise made to young cyclist Ramya Saidhulu from Kanchanapally village in Nalgonda district, helping her secure a professional racing bicycle under his "Gift a Smile" initiative.

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A Determined Journey Amidst Hardship

As per a press release, Ramya, who has faced personal and financial hardships since losing her father at an early age, has been pursuing cycling with determination despite limited resources.

According to the press note, she was raised in a household facing persistent financial constraints, but her ambition to excel in the sport remained unaffected.

With intensive training, Ramya went on to earn recognition at both state and national levels. Her long-term goal is to represent India at international cycling events, including the Olympic Games.

Overcoming a Financial Hurdle

However, the cost of a professional-grade racing bicycle, estimated at nearly Rs 10 lakh, emerged as a major barrier in her sporting journey.

In her effort to seek support, Ramya approached multiple avenues but initially received a limited response.

A Promise Fulfilled

The turning point came during a public interaction at the Doctors Cricket Awards event, where she directly placed her request for a professional cycling bicycle. Moved by her determination, KTR assured her of support.

The press note stated, "He made a promise, and he kept it." Subsequently, inspired by KTR's "Gift a Smile" initiative and sharing a connection to the same district, Dr Sree Reddy stepped forward to facilitate the support.

Through the Hermione Duncan Reddy Foundation, a professional cycling bicycle has now been provided to Ramya. The initiative, as described in the press note, ensures that Ramya's sporting progress is no longer constrained by financial limitations. It added that the support represents more than material assistance, highlighting belief in her potential and reinforcing community backing for young talent. (ANI)