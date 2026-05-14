Under the month-long 'Operation Prahar,' Uttarakhand Police arrested over 1,400 wanted, absconding, rewarded, and habitual criminals. The drive also saw action against organised crime, illegal weapons, and terror-linked individuals.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth on Thursday conducted a comprehensive review of the statewide special enforcement drive "Operation Prahar," which has been underway for the past one month, officials said. The review meeting was held at the Police Headquarters auditorium through video conferencing with senior police officers from Garhwal and Kumaon ranges, all district SSPs/SPs, Special Task Force (STF) and Government Railway Police (GRP).

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Massive Crackdown on Crime and Terror Links

DGP Seth told ANI that under the campaign, more than 1,400 wanted, absconding, rewarded, and habitual criminals have been arrested. Taking strong action against organised crime, 40 accused were arrested under the Gangster Act, while preventive action was taken against more than 130 individuals under the Goonda Act.

Action against illegal weapons led to the recovery of 66 illegal firearms across the state, and cases under the Arms Act were registered against the accused, while further action is being taken against the supply chain. PHQ stated that Udham Singh Nagar Police arrested the accused Harendra Singh alias Honey and Nikhil Verma with a large quantity of illegal weapons and cartridges. Their links were found connected to a case involving the terror outfit "Al Badr." Meanwhile, the STF arrested Vikrant Kashyap from Dehradun with an illegal pistol and cartridges for being in contact with the Pakistani terror organisation "Al Bark Brigade."

Additionally, three Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the state using fake identities and forged documents were arrested from different locations.

Broader Public Safety and Preventive Measures

PHQ further stated that to maintain law and order and ensure public safety at public places, preventive action was taken against more than 4,000 anti-social elements and individuals involved in disturbing the peace. A massive checking drive was conducted against rash driving, drunken driving, fake number plates, misuse of hooters, and suspicious vehicles, resulting in challans for over 15,000 vehicles, arrest of more than 900 accused, and seizure of over 2,000 vehicles.

Widespread Inspections and Verification Drives

As part of the campaign, more than 18,000 inspections were carried out at bars, pubs, clubs, spas, hotels, and dhabas, and legal action was taken against over 1,200 individuals found violating rules.

During verification drives at rented accommodations, multi-storey apartments, flats, PGs, homestays, hotels, dharamshalas, and ashrams, more than 40,000 individuals were verified, and legal action was initiated against violators.

Tackling Cyber Fraud Against Char Dham Pilgrims

To protect Char Dham pilgrims from cyber fraud, around 200 fake social media links were blocked, and over 50 suspicious mobile numbers were deactivated. These were allegedly being used to cheat pilgrims in the name of travel registration, helicopter ticket bookings, and hotel reservations. In addition, legal action is being taken against 147 out-of-state link operators and 27 fake mobile holders involved in organised fraud.

'Operation Prahar' to Continue with Intensity

DGP Seth said that Uttarakhand Police remains alert, active, and committed to ensuring the safety of every citizen of the state. He added that the crackdown on criminals, intensive checking drives, large-scale verification campaigns, and strict action against organised crime will continue with greater intensity, effectiveness, and determination under Operation Prahar. (ANI)