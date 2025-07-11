Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched Operation Kalanemi to act against imposters disguising as saints and harming Sanatan Dharma. He warned that those disturbing religious harmony by deceiving people will face strict action.

Dehradun: As the Kanwar Yatra commenced, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government will take strict action against those who are deceiving people, hiding their identity and harming Sanatan under Operation Kalanemi.

"Those who are deceiving people here, hiding their identity, hurting faith and belief, harming Sanatan, such people will be identified, a campaign will be run against such people and those who are hurting religion and faith by hiding their reality will be caught, action will be taken against them.." Dhami told the reporters here.

Earlier, CM Dhami gave strict instructions to the officials to start Operation Kalanemi against the impersonators who cheat people and hurt the sentiments in the name of Sanatan Dharma in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that many such cases have come to light in the state where anti-social elements are cheating people, especially women, by disguising themselves as saints. This is not only hurting the religious sentiments of the people, but also harming the image of social harmony and Sanatan tradition.

He also said that just as the demon Kalanemi had tried to mislead by disguising himself as a saint, similarly, many "Kalanemi" are active in the society today who are committing crimes in religious guise.

Devotees gather at Mahakaleshwar temple to mark start of Sawan

Meanwhile, devotees flocked to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple and offered prayers on the first day of the 'Sawan' month.

To mark the occasion, Rudrabhishek' was performed at the temple. The visuals show milk, curd, and honey are being offered to Lord Shiva during the 'rudrabhishek', followed by the Vedic chants by the priests.

The devotees were seen queueing up to worship Lord Shiva on the first day of the holy month of 'Sawan'.

'Sawan' is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and is considered as one of the holiest months. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. All Tuesdays or Mangalwar in Shravan month are dedicated to Goddess Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva.

Sawan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

Devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period.