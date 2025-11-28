Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized methamphetamine worth nearly ₹30 crores in two separate operations in Saitual and Champhai. The back-to-back busts led to the recovery of over 9.8 kgs of meth and the arrest of two individuals.

In a joint effort of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police to curb the spread of drug menace in Mizoram, an anti-narcotics operation was conducted on November 27. Based on specific intelligence about the movement of drugs on Champhai-Saitual Road, an operation was launched in general area of Saitual. The team of Assam Rifles established a vehicle check post which intercepted the suspected vehicle carrying drugs. During the search operation, 5.421 Kgs of Methamphetamine Tablets worth ₹16.26 Crores were recovered from Thangtinsei, son of Zamhau and a resident of Moreh, Manipur. Recovered contraband along with the apprehended individual were handed over to Saitual Police for detailed investigation and further legal proceedings.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier Bust in Champhai District

Earlier on November 26, the Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 13.33 crore during an operation near the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district.

According to the Assam Rifles, the operation was launched on November 25 following specific intelligence inputs about possible narcotics movement along World Bank Road in the Zokhawthar area, a key transit point for cross-border trafficking. A team from the force conducted surveillance in the area and detected suspicious activity, prompting immediate action.

During the subsequent search, security personnel recovered 4.444 kg of methamphetamine tablets. The substance, classified as a psychotropic drug under Indian law, is among the most trafficked narcotics in the region due to its high demand in international markets. One individual, identified as Bawi Kanthanga, a male national of Myanmar, was apprehended at the site. Initial assessment indicates that the consignment was likely part of a larger trafficking network operating across the porous border. The relevant authorities will conduct further investigations and interrogations.

Assam Rifles stated that the seized narcotics were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for detailed examination and initiation of legal proceedings as per existing regulations. Zokhawthar, located along the India-Myanmar border, has witnessed several narcotics-related incidents in recent years. Security forces routinely conduct joint and independent operations to curb the trafficking of methamphetamine tablets, heroin, and other contraband that often originate from drug-producing hubs in the region.