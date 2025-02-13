Operation Chaturbhuj strengthens security on Magh Purnima with 24/7 anti-drone vigil and crowd management

A special security operation, Operation Chaturbhuj, ensured the safety of Mahakumbh devotees during the Magh Purnima holy bath. Utilizing the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), authorities implemented comprehensive surveillance and crowd management strategies, including drone surveillance and an anti-drone system.

A special security operation, operation Chaturbhuj, was launched to ensure the safety of devotees from across the country and abroad for the holy bath on Magh Purnima in Mahakumbh Nagar. This initiative was carried out under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reinforcing stringent security measures.

Additionally, a dedicated team from the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) was crucial in establishing a robust security framework by leveraging advanced technology for comprehensive surveillance. Every aspect of safety, convenience, crime control, and crowd management from Tuesday night onwards was meticulously monitored.

The ICCC oversees the fairgrounds and the entire city through 2,750 high-tech cameras, an anti-drone system, and specialized security teams, ensuring round-the-clock vigilance.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi emphasized that 24/7 aerial surveillance is being conducted via drones, while special security arrangements at the ICCC have significantly enhanced crowd management.

He added, "Furthermore, the anti-drone system remains on high alert in Mahakumbh Nagar, actively preventing unauthorized aerial activity. On the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima, stringent measures were in place to detect and neutralize suspicious drones, ensuring an incident-free and secure environment for all devotees."

