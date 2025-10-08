Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said Operation Sindoor was a defining moment that demonstrated the IAF precision, strength, and unity of purpose in responding to Pakistan's “Napak” cowardly act, the Pahalgam terror attack.

On the eve of the 93rd Air Force Day, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said Operation Sindoor was a defining moment that demonstrated the Indian Air Force's (IAF) precision, strength, and unity of purpose in responding to Pakistan's "Napak" (cowardly) act -- the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking ahead of the Air Force Day celebrations, Air Chief Marshal Singh said Operation Sindoor showed how India's air power can deliver a firm and calibrated response to any threat against the nation. "During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force lived up to these words and once again brought glory to India's name in the pages of world history. Operation Sindoor also stands as a shining example of clear higher direction, indigenous capability, effective cohesion and jointmanship between all defence forces," he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which provoked the armed forces to launch the operation under the guidance of the Government of India, he said, "The heart-wrecking terrorist attack in Pahalgam shocked the entire nation and the world. Through Operation Sindoor, India gave a befitting and strong response to the enemy's cowardly (NaPak) act. When the adversary attempted to launch attacks on our civilian population and military installations, the Indian Air Force carried out precise and decisive strikes that forced the enemy to come to the table for peace talks."

Explaining the spirit behind the IAF's motto, he said, “Our motto, Achuuk, Abhed, and Sateek, reflects the essence of our character. Achuuk or 'Infallible' reflects our resolve to never fail in the service of the nation. Abhed, or 'Impervious,' highlights our role as guardians of the sky, a shield that can never be breached. Sateek emphasises our accuracy in conducting operations.”

The Air Chief also underlined that beyond combat operations, the IAF has always stood by the people in times of need. "The Indian Air Force has always stood by the people rescuing lives during floods and disasters and evacuating citizens from conflict zones, as demonstrated during Operation Sindhu and Operation Brahma. The Indian Air Force has always been, and will continue to be, the first responder to the nation's call," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the people, Air Force veterans and the families of those who made the supreme sacrifice. "One of the greatest strengths of the Indian Air Force has been the trust and support of the people of India. On this proud occasion, I express my deepest gratitude and respect to our esteemed air veterans, whom we can never forget. Your vision, sacrifice, and leadership have inspired us and guided us to this point. I also pay tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice who, while performing their duties in the Indian Air Force, laid down their lives and kept the Tricolour flying high," he said.

"As we look ahead, the Indian Air Force will continue to defend our nation's skies by enhancing its capabilities, embracing innovation, and upholding the highest standards of professionalism," the CAS added. Before concluding his address, the Air Chief also reaffirmed the force's commitment to its guiding motto, "Nabhah Sparsham Deeptam" (Touch the Sky with Glory).

"On this special occasion, all of us air warriors pledge that India's sovereignty and integrity will always remain our top priority, and we will stay committed to protecting our nation's airspace. Together, we will take our Air Force to greater heights and remain dedicated to our motto 'Nabhah Sparsham Deeptam'," he said. During his address, ACM Singh also recalled the IAF's journey from four Wapiti aircraft in 1932 to today's IAF, which is the world's "fourth largest air force".

"Starting in 1932 with just four Wapiti aircraft, the Indian Air Force today stands as the world's fourth-largest air force, having played a crucial role in every war and crisis to safeguard our nation. In today's global environment, air power has emerged as a decisive instrument of national security, and the Indian Air Force stands ready to respond to every challenge with precision and determination," he said.

The IAF will celebrate its 93rd Air Force Day on October 8, highlighting the achievements of Operation Sindoor.

It will demonstrate the force's operational strength, growing technological capabilities, and humanitarian role that it has played over the years.

Earlier, the Full Dress Rehearsal (FDR) for the parade took place on Monday at Hindon Air Force Station, but rain caused disruptions, postponing the static aircraft display for the main event.

This year, the static display line-up also includes platforms that played a part in forcing Islamabad to retreat and seek a ceasefire after its Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) dialled his Indian counterpart.

The display will feature fighter jets such as the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, along with India's indigenous Netra AEW&C, the C-17 Globemaster III, the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System, the C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters fitted with Longbow radar, and the Advanced Light Helicopter. An S-band Rohini radar will also be part of the display.

The recently retired MiG-21 Bison will also be a part of the display as a tribute to its over six decades of service to the IAF.

Interestingly, the bison too played an active role in deterring PAF's movement along the western air corridor during Operation Sindoor. "In the latest Operation Sindoor, it was deployed operationally," IAF Spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh told ANI last month.

Certain highlights of the IAF's participation in international exercises, such as Desert Knight, Red Flag Alaska, Udara Shakti in Malaysia, and Bright Star in Egypt, were also highlighted as examples of growing global military cooperation and the emergence of the Indian Air Force as a leading air power in the world.

The IAF also highlighted Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's historic mission as the first Indian pilot to board the International Space Station (ISS) in 2025, marking the IAF's role in space exploration.

The IAF's capabilities as "first responders" in humanitarian missions were also noted during the FDR, including flood relief and rescue operations from Uttarkashi to Punjab, as well as assistance following the earthquake in Myanmar. It was also recalled how the Air Force undertook several casualty evacuations, medical airlifts, and disaster response operations across the country and the globe.

This year's parade will take place at Hindon Air Base, one of India's largest and most strategic airbases. The Air Force Day parades were previously held in Chennai in 2024 and Prayagraj in 2023. Although the Air Force Day parade will be held in Hindon, the flypast is likely to take place in Guwahati in mid-November.

Meanwhile, on Friday, while addressing the annual press conference in New Delhi ahead of the Air Force's 93rd Day celebration, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh detailed the IAF's achievements during Operation Sindoor, saying the force destroyed 12 to 13 of Pakistan's combat aircraft, including several F-16s and JF-17s, a C-130 strategic transport aircraft and two spy planes, both on the ground and in the air.

"As far as Pakistan's losses are concerned...we have struck a large number of their airfields and we struck a large number of installations...Because of these strikes, radars at least four places, command and control centres at two places, runways of course damaged at two places, then three of their hangars in three different stations have been damaged...we have signs of one C-130 class of aircraft...and at least 4 to 5 fighter aircraft, most likely F-16, because that place happened to be F-16 with whatever was under maintenance at that time," the ACM said.

The Air Chief said, "Along with that, one SAM system has been destroyed...We have clear evidence of one long-range strike, which I talked about more than 300 km, which happened to be either an AEW&C or a SIGINT aircraft, along with five high-tech fighters between the F-16 and JF-17 classes. This is what our system tells us."

He also confirmed that the IAF's LRSAM S-400 conducted a long-range strike of over 300 kilometres, destroying one of Pakistan's AW&EC (airborne early warning aircraft)."Our long-range SAMs that we had procured recently and operationalised... We could look deep inside their territory. We could make sure that they were not able to operate even within their territory up to a certain distance. It will go down in history as the longest kill that we achieved, of more than 300 kilometres. And it seriously curtailed their activities," the Air Chief said.

The CAS also lauded the S-400 Triumf 'Sudarshan Chakra' system as a "good weapon system", adding that India is also moving forward in developing its own LRSAM."We have our own system developing," he said.

The Air Chief also took a jibe at Pakistan's unsubstantiated claims of shooting down IAF jets, saying, "If they think they shot down 15 of my jets, let them think about it. I hope they will cater for 15 fewer aircraft in my inventory when they come to fight again."

Further, ACM Singh dismissed the claims as "Manohar Kahaniyan" (fanciful tales), saying Pakistan offered no evidence while India had shared clear proof of damage to its targets. The Air Chief said India entered the May conflict, following provocation by the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the loss of lives of 26 innocent souls, with a clear goal and ended it quickly after achieving its objectives.

"It stands as a lesson in history that this was one war started with a clear objective and terminated in quick time without prolonging it," the Air Chief added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)