Amid the rapidly growing strategic and military cooperation between China and Pakistan, during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army on Monday stated that contingency plans are in place to respond to any potential threats from its adversaries.

New Delhi: Amid the rapidly growing strategic and military cooperation between China and Pakistan – as demonstrated during Operation Sindoor – the Indian Army on Monday stated that contingency plans are in place to respond to any potential threats from its adversaries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Notably, during the border hostilities from May 7–10, China is reported to have provided real-time data support to the Pakistan Army – a collaboration that Indian military leadership has publicly acknowledged on several occasions.

Lt Gen Rajiv Sahni, currently serving as the Directorate General of Electronics & Mechanical Engineers (DG EME) said, “Off course, it was very much there and in the future and the ways things are and the optics are … this collaboration will likely continue in the future.”

On being asked about China’s dominance in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in military applications, he emphasized that the Indian Army is actively building its capabilities. “First of all, it’s a whole of a nation approach so IndiaAI mission is driven today at an expansive project towards Viksit India. It is an endevour to bring in India all aspects of life, education, military and the entire things. So the Indian Army has aligned itself to a huge mission – IndiaAI.”

Lt Gen Rajiv Sahni, who was the DG Information Systems during Operation Sindoor, said the ongoing integration of AI into the core functions of the 11.5-lakh strong Army, as part of the overall transformation drive, will bring greater speed, precision and lethality to combat operations.

“We have created an Army research and AI incubation centre, which was inaugurated last year in the month of December.”