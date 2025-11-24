CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Lakhamandal's Shiva temple and assured action on local issues. He highlighted the state's anti-cheating law, government jobs, and cultural rejuvenation efforts, including a master plan for Hanol Temple.

CM Dhami Visits Lakhamandal, Assures Action on Local Issues

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday visited the ancient Shiva temple in Lakhamandal, where locals and party workers gave him a grand welcome. The Chief Minister performed traditional rituals at the temple and prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state's people.

State Minister and program coordinator Geeta Ram Gaud presented a 16-point memorandum to the Chief Minister regarding various local issues of the region. The Chief Minister assured that all the demands would be examined seriously and appropriate action would be taken.

CM Addresses Public on State's Achievements

Addressing a massive public gathering, Chief Minister Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is taking "several historic and decisive steps". He emphasised that the "strictest anti-cheating law" in the country has been implemented in Uttarakhand.

Commitment to Transparent Recruitment

The Chief Minister added that in the past 4.5 years, "more than 26,000 youth have been selected for government jobs with complete transparency and integrity. "These jobs have been awarded purely on the basis of merit and talent," he said.

Protecting State's Demography and Culture

He further stated that the government has imposed strict restrictions on activities such as "land jihad, "spitting jihad", "love jihad", and forced religious conversions. "The state government is committed to safeguarding the demography and cultural values of Uttarakhand".

Focus on Cultural Rejuvenation

The Chief Minister noted that just as the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya was established after 500 years, and the Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain was completed, similarly, "extensive efforts are underway in Uttarakhand for cultural rejuvenation".

He informed that a special master plan worth Rs 120 crore is being prepared for the region's famous Hanol Temple, aimed at the preservation and development of this spiritual and historical site.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the affection and warm welcome received from the people of Lakhamandal were "deeply emotional for him." He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the public and reiterated that the state government is continuously committed to the "all-round development" of Uttarakhand.