A joint flypast with the indigenous LCA Tejas symbolized the transition to the new aircraft. The event, attended by the Defence Minister and top military officials, concluded with the formal shutdown of MiG-21 fighter jets.

Chandigarh: As India bid adieu to the Soviet-era MiG-21 fighter jets on Friday, the Indian Air Force chief, ACM AP Singh on Friday flew the last sortie with the call sign ‘Badal 3’ over Chandigarh, marking an end of era in the country’s military aviation. ACM AP Singh, as a true leader, led the spectacular flypast of the MiG-21s, which have been the mainstay of the Indian Air Force fighters fleet till date. It has been a rare and symbolic gesture that reflected the deep respect the IAF holds for the iconic aircraft. On the decommissioning ceremony, a joint MiG-21 and LCA Tejas fly past was also conducted to highlight the transition from the legendary Bison to the indigenous Tejas.

After the fly past, the pilots switch-off the six MiG-21 aircraft in the presence of the defence minister, Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi marked the culmination of the aircraft’s operational service. The aircraft document Form-700 was handed over to the Chief of the Air Staff by officers and airmen of 23 and Commanding Officer of 28 Squadron. On this occasion, Rajnath Singh also released a special commemorative day cover and stamp honouring the legacy of the MiG-21.

Besides, a spectacular display by the elite skydiving team ‘Akash Ganga’, formation take-offs by MiG-21s, the Badal and Panther formations, precision drill movements by the Air Warrior Drill Team, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and a symbolic fly past showcasing Jaguars and MiG-21s in a historical recreation of Combat Air Patrol.