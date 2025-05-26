Taj Mohammad and Halima Qureshi, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's parents and her twin sister Shyna were among the crowd at PM Modi's Vadodara roadshow.

The family members of Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, hailed as one of Vadodara's most distinguished daughters, recently addressed the nation regarding Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to mediapersons after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Vadodara, her twin sister Shyna Sunsara expressed pride in Sofiya's accomplishments and praised the government's efforts toward empowering women.

"We felt good meeting PM Modi. PM Modi has done a lot for women's empowerment. Sofia is my twin sister. When your sister does something for the country, it inspires not only me but others as well. She is no longer just my sister but the country's sister as well," Sunsara said, calling Colonel Qureshi a source of inspiration.

"It is a matter of pride that our Prime Minister always stands in the front and gives assurance to the people of the country that he is always with us. Today, PM Modi's roadshow was attended by a large number of women...Under the leadership of PM Modi, such a big operation was carried out. The press briefing of Operation Sindoor was done by two women, my sister, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. This was a message to the world that women are not less than anyone," she added.

Echoing her sentiments, Colonel Qureshi's brother, Sanjay Qureshi, also shared his thoughts on the significance of Operation Sindoor. "It was a great moment when PM Modi came here. We got to see him for the first time. Through gestures, he greeted us. I thank our defence forces and the government of India, which gave this chance to my sister. A woman taking revenge for the women who suffered so much - what can be better than this?" he remarked.

"PM Modi recognised us and then greeted us with respect. We also respectfully greeted him in return," said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's father Taj Mohammed Qureshi, after attending PM Modi's roadshow in Vadodara.

After attending PM Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's mother, Halima Qureshi, said Sofiya is the daughter of the whole country.

"...We welcomed him with flowers... It is a very good thing that everyone is welcoming him together. He is the Prime Minister of our country, so he should be welcomed. Sofiya is not only our daughter but the daughter of our country, and whatever she has done is very good and we should take it forward," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a vibrant roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara as part of his two-day visit to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several developmental projects in the state.

Arnaaz, a student who came to attend PM Modi's roadshow, said, "We are very fortunate to get a chance to see PM Modi. International students from my university came here. It felt very good to attend this programme. Through Operation Sindoor, we have given a targeted and precise reply to terrorism..."

PM Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat, to launch projects worth crores

Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat starting Monday, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for multiple developmental projects worth crores of rupees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod which will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export. The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. He also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant.

"... Being a woman, I can say that only a woman can understand the value of Sindoor. Terrorists destroyed the Sindoor of our women, and after that our forces and PM Modi gave them a reply in their own language..." said Rina Panchal, who has come to attend the public rally to be addressed by PM Modi in Dahod.

A BJP supporter who has come to attend the public rally to be addressed by PM Modi said, "We are very happy. The PM is going to give a lot of presents to Dahod... We are happy that through Operation Sindoor, we taught Pakistan a lesson."

"He has an old relation with Dahod. We are very happy. Around 2000 women here have come in a similar saree to welcome PM Modi... We salute PM Modi for Operation Sindoor..." said another BJP supporter who has come to attend the public rally to be addressed by PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Bhuj later today, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore at Bhuj. He will also address a public meeting.

Posters were set up in Bhuj, showcasing India's success in Operation Sindoor ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today.