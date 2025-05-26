Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a vibrant roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara as part of his two-day visit to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several developmental projects in the state. PM Modi was seen interacting with the enthusiastic crowds by waving at them, and they also waved back with the Indian flags in hand and chanted patriotic slogans. The area was vibrant with flower petals being showered at the Prime Minister and songs based on the spirit of the nation echoing in the background. Family members of Indian Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi ,who was part of the media briefings during Op Sindoor, were also present at the roadshow and showered the Prime Minister with flower petals.



Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's twin sister Shyna Sunsara said, "We felt good meeting PM Modi. PM Modi has done a lot for women's empowerment. Sofia is my twin sister. When your sister does something for the country, it inspires not only me but others as well. She is no longer just my sister but the country's sister as well." Her father said that PM Modi recognised and greeted them.

Sanjay Qureshi, brother of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, said, "It was a great moment when PM Modi came here. We got to see him for the first time. Through gestures, he greeted us. I thank our defence forces and the govt of India which gave this chance to my sister. A woman taking revenge for the women who suffered so much, what can be better than this?..."

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's mother, Halima Qureshi, said, “...We welcomed him with flowers... It is a very good thing that everyone is welcoming him together. He is the Prime Minister of our country, so he should be welcomed. Sofiya is not only our daughter but the daughter of our country and whatever she has done is very good and we should take it forward.”



The Prime Minister will be in Gujarat from May 26 to 27 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple developmental projects to boost infrastructure and economic growth in the region. A student from Zimbabwe studying in Gujarat who came to attend PM Modi's roadshow said, "We stand with India in the fight against terrorism. When they (terrorists) attacked tourists, India attacked the terrorist bases and not the civilians. We support India." Another student named Deepa, who came to attend PM Modi's roadshow, said, "We are very happy that PM Modi came to meet civilians. We are happy to cheer for Operation Sindoor. India has not targeted civilians in Pakistan. We stand for humanity. We stand against terrorism."



Following this, he will travel to Dahod and dedicate to the nation a Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways there. This plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and export. He will also flag off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant. The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability, an official release added. He will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad and the Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations. Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod. He will also address a public function there, as stated in an official release from the Prime Minister's Office. The PM will then travel to Bhuj, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore.



Further, the Prime Minister will travel to Gandhinagar and on May 27, he will participate in the celebrations of 20 years of the Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. The projects from the power sector include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, and an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant unit at Tapi, among others. It also includes projects of the Kandla port and multiple road, water and solar projects of the Government of Gujarat, among others.