Congress MP Amar Singh criticized the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app as 'snooping.' However, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that its activation is entirely voluntary and users can delete it at any time.

Snooping Allegations

Congress MP Amar Singh on Wednesday criticised the government over the mandatory pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on mobile phones, calling it "snooping" and an infringement on the privacy of ordinary citizens. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Why is it being mandated for the companies? It is snooping... This is an interference with the privacy of normal individuals."

Government Clarifies Stance

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that activation of the 'Sanchar Saathi' app on mobile devices is entirely voluntary. He emphasised that users can choose to use the app or delete it at any time, just like any other application.

Scindia clarified that the Sanchar Saathi application is entirely voluntary for consumers, reiterating that neither installation nor activation is mandatory. Addressing reporters outside Parliament, he stressed that users retain full autonomy; those who do not wish to use the app are free not to register, and they may also delete it at any time. "If you want to activate it, do so. If you do not want to activate it, don't. Delete it if you wish. It is entirely your choice," said the minister.

App's Anti-Fraud Benefits Highlighted

Scindia emphasised that misinformation should not overshadow the app's consumer-protection benefits, noting that the platform has contributed to preventing financial frauds amounting to Rs 22,800 crore in 2024.

Directive for Pre-Installation and Purpose

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued directions requiring manufacturers and importers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on devices sold in India to enhance consumer awareness and curb the circulation of duplicate or tampered IMEIs. Developed under the Telecom Cyber Security framework, Sanchar Saathi supports users on both Android and iOS platforms, enabling verification of device authenticity and reporting of suspected fraud, thereby strengthening India's broader telecom-cybersecurity ecosystem. (ANI)