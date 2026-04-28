Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said a strong BJP wave is sweeping West Bengal as people feel only the party can undo the "destruction" by TMC. He added PM Modi wants to make the state an economic engine and Calcutta a "city of the future".

'Only BJP Can Clean Up Bengal'

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that there is a strong wave in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal and the party wants to the state to become a growth engine of the country again.

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In an exclusive interview with ANI, Rijiju said that people realise that only BJP can retrieve Bengal from the way Trinamool Congress has "destroyed" the state. "In Bengal, the picture has become very clear. I went there and met a lot of people, had meetings. Prime Minister Modi's wave, BJP's wave, has reached the grassroots. And people have come to know that the way Trinamool Congress has destroyed West Bengal, only BJP can clean it up. This has become very clear," he said.

PM Modi's Vision for Revival

"It is very important for us that there is a BJP government in Bengal because the message that Prime Minister Modi has sent is very clear. West Bengal used to play leadership role whether it is social, political or related aspects. Northeast India was also dependent on West Bengal, and was positively influenced, there was influence of Bengali community, culture...the Northeast gained from Bengal's economy. Now the state has gone down in perception, Northeast followed Bengal but the state now lags in income, it is a matter of pain," he added.

He said the state has been ruled by Congress, Communist parties and the Trinamool Congress and has seen a downslide. "Prime Minister Modi's message is to make West Bengal an economic engine again and make Calcutta not only a city of joy but also a city of the future. The hope that Prime Minister Modi is giving to Calcutta and West Bengal, his winning trust of people, it has reached the grassroots," he added.

On Electoral Roll Revision

Responding to remarks by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Rijiju said it was necessary to ensure the integrity of voter lists. "SIR should be done because the one who are illegal immigrants, their name should be removed, people who are dead, their names should be deleted. Why they oppose, I fail to understand"

On 'Jhalmuri' Jibe at PM

Answering a question about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dig at PM Modi over his "jhalmuri break" during campaign in West Bengal polls, Rijiju said that anyone who tragets the PM, their political graph will go down. "Anyone who targets PM Modi, people do not like..." he said.

The second phase of polling for 142 assembly seats in West Bengal will take place on Wednesday. The first phase polling was held on April 23 and results will be declared on May 4. (ANI)