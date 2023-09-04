Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    One terrorist killed in an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi

    One terrorist has been killed during an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 6:37 PM IST

    A terrorist has been killed and a policeman injured in an encounter between security forces and terrorists during a search and cordon operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.According to the police, the encounter started at Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana, following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area. The security forces, comprising the police and the Army, have surrounded the area and are exchanging fire with the terrorists. 

    Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, ADGP Jammu wrote: "Encounter started at #Reasi on the basis of #Police input regarding presence of 02 terrorists . Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of #Chassana. Police and Army on the job."

    The operation is still ongoing and the security forces are trying to eliminate out the remaining terrorist.

    Reasi district is located in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir. Hindu pilgrimage centres including Vaishno Devi, Shiv Khori, Baba Dhansar, and Siyad Baba Waterfall are among its well-known attractions.  The district is also home to a large lithium reserve, which is considered to be of the best quality in the world.

    The encounter in Reasi is the most recent in a string of clashes in Jammu and Kashmir between security personnel and militants. The frequency of these encounters in the area has significantly increased in recent months.
     

