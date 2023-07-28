Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam Bumper Lottery 2023 sets record; 4.5 lakh tickets sold on day one

     

    Thiruvananthapuram: With about 4.5 lakh tickets sold out on Thursday, this year's Onam bumper lottery, which has a first prize of Rs 25 crore, set a new record for sales. The cost of the ticket is Rs 500. Last year, 1.5 lakh tickets were sold on the first day.  This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores. The second prize is Rs 1 crore which will be awarded to 20 people each. For the third prize, Rs 50 lakhs each will be awarded to 20 people. The sale of tickets began on July 26. 

    Up to 6 lakh tickets were initially delivered to the district offices. However, lottery agents have concerns that rising purchases would result in a lack of tickets. The overall prize amount is Rs 125.54 crore.

    The total number of awards granted last year was 397911. This time around, it has gone up to 5,34,670. Additionally, lottery retailers' commissions have soared. For the government, which is struggling from a financial crisis, the only source of optimism right now is lottery sales. The transport minister wished the finance minister to hit the bumper on his own. The printing of Thiruvonam bumper tickets uses luminous ink to thwart ticket fraud. Last year, there was a complete sell-out of all printed tickets. On September 20, the Onam Bumper tickets will be drawn. 

    Last week, the Kerala Finance Department rejected the proposal to hike the prize money to Rs 30 crore. Previously, the second prize was Rs 5 crore to one person and Rs 1 crore to 10 persons each for the third prize. The fourth and fifth prizes were Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh each for 10 people, respectively last time. 

