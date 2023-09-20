Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam Bumper 2023 lottery: Man killed by friend in Kerala's Kollam over ticket

    A Kollam man was allegedly killed by his friend after an altercation and verbal dispute over an Onam bumper lottery ticket on Wednesday (Sep 20). The results were announced today.

    Onam Bumper 2023 lottery: Man killed by friend in Kerala's Kollam over ticket anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 9:19 PM IST

    Kollam: In an appalling incident, a man allegedly killed his friend on Wednesday by hacking him after a fight over an Onam bumper lottery ticket. Devadas (42), a resident of Thevalakkara, was killed. His friend Ajith was taken into police custody.

    The Thiruvonam lottery ticket was taken by Devdas and given to Ajith for safekeeping. Devdas requested Ajith's lottery ticket prior to the draw. Concerning the ticket, there was a dispute. Ajith slashed Devdas' hand during the verbal dispute. Due to wounds and blood, Devadas died. Both of them are friends and loggers. 

    Also read: Onam Bumper 2023 Result announced: Check mega lottery prize winners

    Meanwhile, the Government of Kerala on behalf Lottery Department declared the "Thiruvonam Bumper BR 93 Result ". Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Onam Bumper BR.93 was drawn today (Sep 20) in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm. The first prize worth Rs 25 crore was won by the ticket number TE 230662. The winner will receive around Rs 17.5 crore after a 30 per cent income-tax deduction.

    Twenty people will receive the second prize of Rs 1 crore each and 20 will be awarded the third prize of Rs 50 lakh respectively. The fourth prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to 10 people.
    Out of the 85 lakh tickets printed, 74.51 lakh tickets were sold till Tuesday evening.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 9:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill with 454 votes in special session of Parliament AJR

    Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill with 454-2 majority

    BJP Modi view women empowerment as fundamental principle says Amit Shah AJR

    'BJP, Modi view women empowerment as fundamental principle,' says Amit Shah

    Dismantling terror-gangster networks: NIA releases list of 43 criminals, many with Canada and Khalistan links snt

    Dismantling terror-gangster networks: NIA releases list of 43 criminals, many with Canada and Khalistan links

    PM Modi extended invitation to President Biden for 2024 Republic Day celebrations says US envoy AJR

    'PM Modi extended invitation to President Biden for 2024 Republic Day celebrations,' says US envoy

    I would have liked to see President of India in new Parliament building Rahul Gandhi tells Lok Sabha AJR

    'I would have liked to see President of India in new Parliament building': Rahul Gandhi tells Lok Sabha

    Recent Stories

    Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu are back to help Election Commission

    Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu are back!

    Health Bounty: 5 surprising benefits of drinking Jeera Water in morning daily vma eai

    Health Bounty: 5 surprising benefits of drinking Jeera Water in morning daily

    Health Hazards: 5 dangerous side effects of drinking excessive Coconut Water vma eai

    Health Hazards: 5 dangerous side effects of drinking excessive Coconut Water

    When Karan Johar cried in front of Salman Khan during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (THROWBACK) vma

    When Karan Johar cried in front of Salman Khan during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (THROWBACK)

    Elon Musk gets nod for human brain implant; Here's what comes next

    Elon Musk gets nod for human brain implant; here's what comes next

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon