Onam Bumper 2022 BR-87 draw today: Check prizes winner update

The prize money on offer for the Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery is a whopping Rs 25 crore. Watch this space for results as they unfold 2 pm onwards

The results of the Onam Bumper 2022 (BR-87) or Thiruvonam Bumper will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department on Sunday at 2 pm. The prize money on offer for the winning Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery ticket is a whopping Rs 25 crore. Let's take a look at the prize structure:

First prize: Rs 25 Crore (1 winner)

Prize Detail: To be drawn from all series

Second Prize: Rs 5 Crore (1 winner)

Prize Detail: To be drawn from all series

Third Prize: Rs 1 Crore (Rs 1 crore x 10 winners)

Prize Detail: One to be drawn from all ten series

Consolation Prize: Rs 5 lakh (Rs 5 lakh x 9 winners)

Prize Detail: To be drawn from nine series

Fourth Prize: Rs 1 lakh (Rs 1 lakh x 90 winners)

Prize Detail: Last five digits are to be drawn once

Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000 (Rs 5,000 x 72,000 winners)

Prize Detail: Last four digits are to be drawn 80 times

Sixth Prize: Rs 3,000 (Rs 3,000 x 48,600 winners)

Prize Detail: Last four digits are to be drawn 54 times

Seventh Prize: Rs 2,000 (Rs 2,000 x 66,600 winners)

Prize Detail: Last four digits are to be drawn 74 times

Eighth Prize: Rs 1,000 (Rs 1,000 x 2,10,600 winners)

Prize Detail: Last four digits are to be drawn 234 times

Owners of the lucky tickets are advised to verify the winning numbers, which will be updated later today, with the final results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning tickets need to be submitted within 30 days. According to reports, the state government printed 60 lakh tickets, of which 53.56 lakh were sold. The price of each ticket was Rs 500. The government reportedly earned Rs 215 crore from the sale of tickets. Watch this space for results as they unfold 2 pm onwards