On-stage collapse: Madhya Pradesh minister's health woes amid Independence Day parade | WATCH

Amid the celebrations marking India's 77th Independence Day, a somber note emerged as Madhya Pradesh witnessed two separate incidents involving prominent figures collapsing on stage during distinct events. At an event in Raisen, Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary was positioned on stage to receive the salute during a march past when he suddenly collapsed.

Swift action was taken by officials present, who promptly came to his aid and transported him to the local district hospital in Raisen. Following medical evaluation, it was stated that Dr. Choudhary is presently under observation.

In a separate incident, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam, while hoisting the flag in Mauganj, experienced an abrupt decline in health while addressing the public. Swift medical assistance was summoned, and he is currently undergoing treatment.

On the eve of Independence Day, three separate tricolor rallies were organized in Raisen as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. These rallies garnered participation from schoolchildren, police and administration officials, as well as other members of the public. An extensive Tiranga Yatra, led by Dr. Choudhary himself, showcased his apparent vitality.

During the Tiranga Yatra, Dr. Choudhary conveyed his warm Independence Day greetings to the people of the state and the nation. He encouraged all to unfurl the tricolor at their respective homes and commemorate the occasion with fervor. Amidst these instances, the celebration of Independence Day took on a poignant reflection on the fragility of human health.

