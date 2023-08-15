Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On-stage collapse: Madhya Pradesh minister's health woes amid Independence Day parade | WATCH

    In a separate incident, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam, while hoisting the flag in Mauganj, experienced an abrupt decline in health while addressing the public. Swift medical assistance was summoned, and he is currently undergoing treatment.

    On stage collapse: Madhya Pradesh Minister's health woes amid Independence Day parade WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    Amid the celebrations marking India's 77th Independence Day, a somber note emerged as Madhya Pradesh witnessed two separate incidents involving prominent figures collapsing on stage during distinct events. At an event in Raisen, Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary was positioned on stage to receive the salute during a march past when he suddenly collapsed.

    Swift action was taken by officials present, who promptly came to his aid and transported him to the local district hospital in Raisen. Following medical evaluation, it was stated that Dr. Choudhary is presently under observation.

    'He will hoist flag at home': Congress attacks Centre over PM Modi's 'will return to Red Fort' remark

    In a separate incident, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam, while hoisting the flag in Mauganj, experienced an abrupt decline in health while addressing the public. Swift medical assistance was summoned, and he is currently undergoing treatment.

    On the eve of Independence Day, three separate tricolor rallies were organized in Raisen as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. These rallies garnered participation from schoolchildren, police and administration officials, as well as other members of the public. An extensive Tiranga Yatra, led by Dr. Choudhary himself, showcased his apparent vitality.

    During the Tiranga Yatra, Dr. Choudhary conveyed his warm Independence Day greetings to the people of the state and the nation. He encouraged all to unfurl the tricolor at their respective homes and commemorate the occasion with fervor. Amidst these instances, the celebration of Independence Day took on a poignant reflection on the fragility of human health.

    Shift from 'deshwasiyon' to 'pariwarjanon': PM Modi addresses citizens as family in Independence Day speech

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Auto drivers in Tumkur want new permits halted

    Karnataka: Auto drivers in Tumkur want new permits halted

    Tamil Nadu mo vkpves Supreme Court over Cauvery dispute with Karnataka vkp

    Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court over Cauvery dispute with Karnataka

    Excessive use of Artificial Intelligence is very risky: Expert vkp

    Excessive use of Artificial Intelligence is very risky: Expert

    He will hoist flag at home': Congress attacks Centre over PM Modi's 'will return to Red Fort' remark AJR

    'He will hoist flag at home': Congress attacks Centre over PM Modi's 'will return to Red Fort' remark

    Independence Day 2023: Tricolour adorns Dubai's Burj Khalifa day after video of Pakistani meltdown went viral snt

    Independence Day 2023: Tricolour adorns Dubai's Burj Khalifa day after video of Pakistani meltdown went viral

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro users report battery health issues within a year of purchase gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro users report battery health issues within a year of purchase

    'Fighter' first Motion Poster OUT: Witness Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone evoking patriotic spirit MSW

    'Fighter' first Motion Poster OUT: Witness Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone evoking patriotic spirit

    7 tasty biryani dishes defining Kerala's culinary marvel LMA

    7 tasty biryani dishes defining Kerala's culinary marvel

    Karnataka: Auto drivers in Tumkur want new permits halted

    Karnataka: Auto drivers in Tumkur want new permits halted

    PCOD and weight loss: 7 nourishing foods to include in your diet AJR EAI

    PCOD and weight loss: 7 nourishing foods to include in your diet

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon