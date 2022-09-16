On Nirmala Sitharaman's 'half baked' 1991 reforms comments, here's what P Chidambaram said

The Finance Minister reportedly said at a Bharatiya Janata Party function in Mumbai on Thursday that the 1991 reforms implemented by Manmohan Singh as Finance Minister during the Narasimha Rao-led government at the Centre were 'half-baked.'

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress member P Chidambaram responded to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on Friday on India's 1991 economic reforms.

During a Bharatiya Janata Party function in Mumbai on Thursday, the Finance Minister reportedly said that the 1991 reforms, undertaken by Manmohan Singh as Finance Minister during the Narasimha Rao-led government at the Centre, were 'half-baked.'

Today, Chidambaram took to Twitter to support Manmohan Singh's reforms, saying that at least he did not serve 'over-cooked and unpalatable food.'

"The FM is reported to have said that the 1991 reforms were 'half-baked,' the former finance minister tweeted. "Thank God, Dr Manmohan Singh did not serve over-cooked and unpalatable food like demonetisation, multiple-rate GST, and savage taxes on petrol and diesel."

"We thank the FM for revealing that she took bakery and cooking courses in university," he wrote in another post attached to the initial tweet.

Sitharaman said in Hindi, "The economy was liberalised, but the opening was not done properly and was forced. In 1991, we began with half-baked reforms."

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram is a bitter critic of the Modi government's economic policies.

