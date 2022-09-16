Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Nirmala Sitharaman's 'half baked' 1991 reforms comments, here's what P Chidambaram said

    The Finance Minister reportedly said at a Bharatiya Janata Party function in Mumbai on Thursday that the 1991 reforms implemented by Manmohan Singh as Finance Minister during the Narasimha Rao-led government at the Centre were 'half-baked.'

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 4:57 PM IST

    Former Finance Minister and senior Congress member P Chidambaram responded to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on Friday on India's 1991 economic reforms.

    Today, Chidambaram took to Twitter to support Manmohan Singh's reforms, saying that at least he did not serve 'over-cooked and unpalatable food.'

    "The FM is reported to have said that the 1991 reforms were 'half-baked,' the former finance minister tweeted. "Thank God, Dr Manmohan Singh did not serve over-cooked and unpalatable food like demonetisation, multiple-rate GST, and savage taxes on petrol and diesel."

     

     

    "We thank the FM for revealing that she took bakery and cooking courses in university," he wrote in another post attached to the initial tweet.

     

     

    According to reports, the Finance Minister stated at a book launch event that the 1991 reforms were half-baked. Manmohan Singh initiated economic reforms while serving as finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government at the Centre.

    Sitharaman said in Hindi, "The economy was liberalised, but the opening was not done properly and was forced. In 1991, we began with half-baked reforms."

    Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram is a bitter critic of the Modi government's economic policies.

