Congress leader P Chidambaram slams Nirmala Sitharaman over retail inflation, says FM doesn't see 'red'

A senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, slammed finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, saying that if she doesn't see 'red' even now, it can be concluded that she does not represent the average Indian family.

Retail inflation rose to 7 per cent in August after falling for three months due to higher food prices.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, which the RBI considers when determining monetary policy, has remained above the central bank's comfort level of 6 per cent for the past eight months. In July, CPI inflation was 6.71 per cent and 5.3 per cent in August 2021.

According to data released on Monday by the National Statistical Office (NSO), food basket inflation was 7.62 per cent in August, up from 6.69 per cent in July and 3.11 per cent in August 2021.

