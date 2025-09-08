A video of villagers carrying Katihar MP Tariq Anwar on their shoulders during an inspection of flood-hit areas in Bihar has gone viral on social media.

A video of villagers carrying Congress MP Tariq Anwar on their shoulders during an inspection of flood-hit areas in Bihar has gone viral on social media. The Congress leader was on a two-day visit to his constituency and toured the Shivnagar-Sonakhal area of Dhuryahi panchayat in the Barari and Manihari assembly segments on Sunday. Local party officials said the MP was unwell and unable to walk through waterlogged patches, prompting villagers to carry him.

Reacting to the video, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress's Tariq Anwar terming it a “sense of entitlement.” Poonawalla came down heavily on Anwar asking if he needs a "VVIP protocol" in flood affected areas too. "Sense of entitlement of Congress. Even in flood affected areas they want VVIP protocol? Kharge ji insults farmers. Congress MP Tariq Anwar mocks flood relief - sits on shoulders of people while "touring" flood affected areas. Congress MP in VVIP mode. Rahul Gandhi in Vacation Mode. AAP in hiding Mode. Only PM Modi in work mode," Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X.

In a social media post on X, Anwar wrote, "Today, I inspected the flood-affected areas of Manihari and Barari. People are facing severe difficulties due to the floods and river erosion. I stand with the affected families in this difficult time and appeal to the government for prompt relief and concrete solutions."

BJP accuses Mallikarjun Kharge of "disrespecting" farmers

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Poonawalla accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of "disrespecting" farmers alleging that when a farmer was expressing his grief to Kharge, he allegedly insulted him. 

He said, "Congress disrespects farmers, soldiers and the Constitution of India...Yesterday, a farmer expressed his pain to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Kharge ji told him to run away. This shows their attitude towards the farmers. Congress did not even implement the Swaminathan Commission report for 8 years. Thousands of farmers have died by suicide in Karnataka...Congress is against the farmers... In one of the flood-affected areas, Congress MP Tariq Anwar was carried on the back during flood inspection..." 

(With inputs from ANI)