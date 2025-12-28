On its 140th Foundation Day, Congress leaders celebrated its legacy. Rajeev Shukla said the party's roots are "impossible to finish," while Rahul Gandhi vowed to protect the Constitution. Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Modi government.

On the 140th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla on Sunday said that "the roots of this party are so deep that it is impossible to finish it" "The Congress Party is the oldest political party, with its roots dating back to India's freedom movement and even earlier. Its Foundation Day is celebrated every year on 28 December. The roots of this party are so deep that it is impossible to finish it," he said.

Leaders Vow to Uphold Party's Ideals

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to party workers across the country on the Foundation Day and vowed to fight for the Constitution. Heartiest greetings to every Congressman on the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress today, Rahul Gandhi said.

"Congress is not just a political party; it is the voice of India's soul - which has stood with every weak, every deprived, and every hardworking person. The resolve is to fight even more strongly the battle for truth, courage, and the protection of the Constitution against hatred, injustice, and dictatorship," Rahul Gandhi said in a post in hindi on X.

"We pay homage to that historic legacy and those great sacrificers who won freedom for India, laid the foundation of the Constitution, and strengthened the values of democracy, secularism, social justice, and equality," the Congress MP added in his post

Kharge Accuses Modi Govt of Suppressing Rights

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the PM Modi government for allegedly "suppressing people's rights".

"During Sonia Gandhi's presidency of Congress, the UPA government expanded protection of people's rights... When Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the RTI, RTE, Food Security, MGNREGA, Forest Rights and Land Acquisition laws were enacted. "In the last 11 years, the Modi government has weakened Congress-built institutions. RSS-BJP leaders have disregarded the national flag, Constitution, Ashoka Chakra, and Vande Mataram. They suppress people's rights, have no connection to the freedom movement, and today are taking away the rights of the people," Kharge alleged while speaking to reporters here.

A Historic Beginning

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at the Das Tejpal Sanskrit College. Its founder, General Secretary, was AO Hum,e and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made president. (ANI)