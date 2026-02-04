CM Omar Abdullah introduced the Jan Vishwas Bill to decriminalise offences and the Anti-Discrimination Bill for persons affected by leprosy in the J&K Assembly. The bills aim to promote ease of business and eliminate discrimination, respectively.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday tabled Jan Vishwas and Anti-Discrimination Bills in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Bills Aim to Boost Governance and End Discrimination

The Chief Minister introduced "The Jammu and Kashmir Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026" (L.A. Bill No. 1 of 2026). The Bill seeks to amend certain enactments of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by decriminalising and rationalising offences, with the objective of further strengthening trust-based governance and promoting ease of living and doing business.

Similarly, the Chief Minister, who is also Minister Incharge of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affiars, also introduced "The Jammu and Kashmir Eliminating Discrimination Against Persons Affected by Leprosy Bill, 2026" (L.A. Bill No. 2 of 2026). This Bill aims to amend relevant enactments to eliminate discrimination or denial of equal treatment against persons affected by leprosy, prevent their segregation and exclusion, and enable the Union Territory to discharge its positive obligations through affirmative action.



Budget Session Underway

The Jammu and Kashmir Budget session commenced in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. Both the Bills have already been published in the extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette.

The budget of the J&K Union Territory for 2026-27 will be presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on February 6. Subsequently, there will be a discussion on the budget, and demands for grants will be presented by different departments.

It will conclude on February 5 with the Chief Minister's reply. (ANI)