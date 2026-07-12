Congress's Jebi Mather accused the BJP of murdering democracy, a charge echoed by J&K CM Omar Abdullah who claimed the party offered an MLA Rs 20-30 crore and a ministry to defect. The claim was backed by Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary.

Congress leader Jebi Mather on Sunday reacted to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's statement, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to "murder democracy" to gain power.

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Speaking to ANI, Mather said, "The BJP are now doing the same thing in Kashmir that they did in Assam, Punjab, and Maharashtra. It's their style to murder democracy for gaining power. We have been continuously opposing it."

BJP Offered MLA Rs 30 Crore, Ministry: Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had on Saturday claimed that the BJP attempted to lure one of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) MLAs with an offer of Rs 20-30 crore and a ministerial berth to switch sides.

Abdullah said the MLA had rejected the offer and informed him about the approach. "A BJP official, a Supreme Court lawyer, told one of my Jammu MLAs in a closed room, 'We will give Rs 20 to 30 crore, one ministry, and statehood. You walk with us.' Do they think that the faith of these people is so cheap?" Abdullah asserted while addressing the gathering here.

'BJP's Foundation is Lies': Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary strongly backed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's claims, alleging that the BJP's entire political foundation is built on "lies."

"Tell me when the BJP has ever said the truth. BJP's work is all about lies. They came to power in 2014 based on lies, then came back in 2019, and in 2024, and their foundation is always lies. Omar Abdullah is not one of those leaders who lie. He first investigates the full facts, and then gives a statement," Choudhary said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that the revelations made by the Chief Minister would compel the public to reflect on the BJP's political intentions in the region. "This statement from him will force the people of Jammu and Kashmir to think about what the BJP wants. Elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir according to the laws enacted by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The National Conference government formed in Jammu and Kashmir, led by Omar Abdullah, is not nominated; it is elected. The people elected them, and elected them under their own laws," he added. (ANI)