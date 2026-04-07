Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the first conference of the newly formed CPA India Region Zone VII in Goa on April 9. The two-day event will see deliberations on achieving a developed India by 2047 and regional priorities.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the First Conference of Zone VII of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region at Panaji, Goa, on April 9, a press release said.

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Key Dignitaries and Participants

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary will also address the conference.

Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar will deliver the welcome address, and Goa Legislative Affairs Minister Mauvin Godinho will deliver the Vote of Thanks.

Besides the Presiding Officers of the Legislatures of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Telangana, the Union Minister, and Members of Parliament from Goa, and legislators from the three-member States will attend the Conference.

Key Deliberations and Conference Themes

According to the release, during the two-day Conference, the dignitaries will deliberate on 'The Role of Young Legislators in Achieving the Goal of a Developed India by 2047,' and 'Priorities of Zone VII in Trade, Tourism, Urbanisation, Environment and Coastal Connectivity.'

About the Newly Formed Zone-VII

CPA India Region Zone-VII comprises the Legislatures of Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra. This will be the first Conference of Zone-VII following the restructuring of the CPA India Region into nine Zones in 2024. At present, the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly serves as the Chairperson of CPA India Region Zone-VII.

Valedictory Session Details

The Valedictory Session, scheduled for April 10, will be graced by the Governor of Goa, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Conference Objectives

This Conference aims to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, promote the exchange of best practices and deliberate on key development priorities of the region, the press release said.

(ANI)