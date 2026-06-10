Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hailed PM Narendra Modi's tenure in a letter, terming June 10, 2026, a 'historic chapter'. He lauded Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected PM and Leader of the House, praising his governance and key policies.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing his 12-year tenure and terming June 10 a "historic chapter" in the journey of Indian democracy.

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In his letter, the Speaker noted that the Prime Minister has set a unique record by serving the nation for the longest period as both the elected Prime Minister of independent India and as the Leader of the House in the Lok Sabha. "This day, June 10, 2026, will be marked as a historic chapter in the glorious journey of Indian democracy. Today, you are setting a unique record for serving the nation for the longest period as the elected Prime Minister of independent India and Leader of the House in the Lok Sabha. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes," said Om Birla.

Praise for Governance and Flagship Schemes

Recounting the achievements of the Prime Minister's administration, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded several flagship initiatives, including the Jan Dhan Yojana, which brought crores of citizens into the banking system, alongside the Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, asserting that the Prime Minister views governance not merely as an administrative duty but as a vehicle for positive societal change. Birla emphasised that the Prime Minister operates on a core philosophy: that a government should be judged by the tangible results it delivers to the citizens, rather than by mere intentions.

Transformative Gains in Internal Security

Beyond policy and governance, Birla also credited the Prime Minister with transformative gains in internal security, specifically noting the impact of the amendment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, observing that the move has effectively curtailed terrorism and has replaced a cycle of stone-pelting and violence with peace, tourism, and sustained development across the Union Territory. Further citing successes against Left Wing Extremism, the Speaker emphasised that security measures paired with targeted development initiatives have uplifted the most marginalised sections of society. These efforts, he stated, have served as a catalyst for creating a fear-free environment in the country, reinforcing the national resolve toward a 'New India.'

"On the internal security front, your policy vision has broken decades-old deadlocks and laid the foundation for a secure and stable India. Following the amendment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism has been crippled, and stone-pelting and violence have been replaced by peace, tourism, and all-round development. Parallel to this, another decisive success has been achieved against Left Wing Extremism, where development has been extended to the most deprived and marginalized sections of society, alongside security measures. This confluence of a fear-free environment and development further strengthens the resolve of a new India," added Birla.

Vision for a 'Developed India'

Congratulating the Prime Minister on becoming the country's longest-serving elected head of government, Birla declared that the vision of a 'Developed India' extends beyond merely becoming an economic powerhouse. He described it as a holistic journey toward building a nation that is inclusive, self-reliant, innovative, committed to social justice, and culturally confident, while playing a leading role in global humanitarian welfare. Birla further emphasised that Prime Minister Modi's leadership continues to provide essential direction, momentum, and inspiration to this critical national endeavour.

"Today, as the nation moves forward with the resolve of a developed India by 2047, it is not only an occasion to commemorate past achievements but also to express confidence in future possibilities. The vision of a developed India is not limited to becoming an economic powerhouse. It is a journey to build a nation that is inclusive, self-reliant, innovative, committed to social justice, culturally confident, and plays a leading role in the welfare of humanity. Inspired by the many transformative initiatives launched under your leadership, your nation-first spirit, your commitment to good governance, and your vision for development based on public participation, the people of India are moving forward with even greater energy and confidence towards realizing this national resolve for a developed India. This journey is a journey of the aspirations, hard work, faith, and determination of 1.4 billion Indians. At this historic juncture, your leadership is providing increasing direction, momentum, and inspiration to this national endeavor," stressed Birla.

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history.