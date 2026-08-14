A 12-year-old girl died after a DTC bus hit her scooter in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, leading to a mob damaging the bus. In another incident, a 20-year-old man was killed after his car fell into a drain in the Vasant Kunj area.

12-year-old killed in DTC bus accident

A 12-year-old girl died after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit the scooter she was travelling on with her younger brother near the New Ashok Nagar Police Station area in Delhi on Friday. Following the incident, an angry mob damaged the bus, visuals from the spot showed.

The girl's father, Aman Pal, said, "Her name was Kayna Pal. The girl was on her way to school with her younger brother when a DTC bus hit the scooter. She was in East Point School..." Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Man killed after car falls into drain

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on July 25, in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, a 20-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving allegedly skidded on a slippery road, fell into a drain and overturned near the Nangal Dewat red light, police said.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the fatal road accident was received at Vasant Kunj South Police Station on Thursday. On reaching the spot, police found that the deceased, identified as Yashvendra, was driving a car with a female friend, a resident of Vasant Kunj, travelling as the co-passenger.

Police said the two had stayed at a friend's house the previous night and were heading towards the woman's residence in the morning when the accident took place.

According to the preliminary inquiry and the statement of the co-passenger, Yashvendra allegedly lost control of the vehicle near the Nangal Dewat red light due to the slippery road surface. The car subsequently fell into a drain and overturned. Yashvendra sustained injuries in the accident and later succumbed to them, police said.

The car involved in the accident belongs to the female co-passenger but was being driven by Yashvendra at the time of the incident, according to police.

Police said Yashvendra and the co-passenger were pursuing higher education at the same institution in the United States, where they had become friends. Yashvendra is the son of an Indian Army Officer.

The female co-passenger is a resident of Vasant Kunj. Her father is employed in the Cyber Security sector at a private firm in Okhla, while her mother is a homemaker. (ANI)