Several states have shown interest in adopting ICMR's Mobile Stroke Unit model to provide timely diagnosis and treatment to brain stroke patients in remote areas. ICMR Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl said the council will provide technical support.

Several states have shown interest in adopting the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Mobile Stroke Unit (MSU) model to provide timely diagnosis and treatment to brain stroke patients, particularly in remote and difficult-to-reach areas, ICMR Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl said.

Tackling the Critical Time Factor in Stroke

Speaking to ANI about the expansion of the Brain Stroke Special Ambulance service to other states, Dr Bahl said that the initiative was developed to address the critical time factor in stroke treatment. "This program was the mobile stroke unit, which was one of the first in the world. We have established this at the same time as any other country in the world. The difference is other countries have done it in big cities; we have done it in the northeast, the most vulnerable, to bring the services close to them," he said.

Dr. Bahl explained that a brain stroke can be caused either by a blood clot or bleeding, making early diagnosis essential for deciding the appropriate treatment. "As a brain stroke can also be caused by bleeding, a CT scan is necessary. So, an ambulance with a small CT scan, which is enough to tell you whether this is a brain bleed or a brain clot, and if it is a clot, then the ambulance itself is equipped to start the treatment then and there, because every minute is precious," he said.

Highlighting the importance of timely intervention, Dr Bahl said the first two to four hours after the onset of a stroke are crucial. "If you can treat stroke within the first two to four hours of stroke, you can save a lot of paralysis and function," he said.

Expanding the Model Across India

Bahl said that several states are keen to introduce similar services and that health secretaries from different states have approached the council. "Other states are very keen. Several health secretaries have spoken to us. We cannot necessarily buy all the equipment for every state, but we are saying we will be providing all the technical support, help, etc., and we are working together with states to see if it can be reskilled now," Dr Bahl said.

MSU: A Hospital on Wheels for Remote Areas

The MSU functions as a mobile hospital on wheels and is equipped with a CT scanner, teleconsultation facilities, point-of-care laboratory equipment and clot-busting drugs. It enables medical teams to diagnose the type of stroke and begin treatment at or near the patient's location.

The initiative is particularly significant for remote and difficult terrains, where patients may take several hours to reach a hospital. Through teleconsultation with specialists, the mobile unit can help identify the type of stroke and facilitate rapid initiation of treatment.

The ICMR has focused on deploying the model in the Northeast, where geographical challenges can delay access to specialised medical care. The expansion of such services to other states could help reduce treatment delays and the risk of long-term disability among stroke patients. (ANI)